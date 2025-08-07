Enter to win a $20,000 cash prize in KCUR's Big Summer Giveaway!

Want to support public radio and potentially win some serious money? KCUR is launching its first-ever cash raffle this month: The 2025 Big Summer Giveaway !

Raffle tickets are $20 each. One Grand Prize winner will take home $20,000, and proceeds from the raffle will benefit the journalism of KCUR.

In addition to the cash Grand Prize, we’ll be offering additional weekly prizes including restaurant gift certificates, a “glamping” getaway, and a photography package.

Who can play and how often?

The complete rules are available on our raffle page: KCUR.org/win

You can play as often as you wish starting Friday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.

Why is KCUR doing a raffle?

A few reasons!

First off, it’s fun: For KCUR, this is a chance to spread the word about who we are to even more people around the Kansas City metro.

We hope this can be an introduction to the great journalism we do at KCUR, while giving the whole community – both new audiences and long-time fans – a chance to win big!

And we’re not the first to do this: KCUR’s raffle was inspired by other public media stations and nonprofits around the country, and our research shows that activities like these can raise awareness while also raising money for the organization.

As you know, KCUR and Classical KC lost all our federal funding when Congress voted last month to claw back already-approved money for public broadcasting . That put us into an immediate crisis – and we came to our community asking for help.

Thankfully, the response so far has been amazing, with thousands of donors contributing to help us close the gap.

But that fight for sustainability isn’t over. KCUR can only be resilient in the long term when we can be financially independent. And the way to get there is to grow our audience.

Where is the prize money coming from?

Like many raffles, the funds for this grand prize are sourced from tickets sold — not from KCUR's organizational budget. Ticket proceeds beyond that amount go directly to KCUR to support our journalism.

The weekly prizes are kindly donated by KCUR's community partners.

Check out the full list of rules and regulations.

Here’s where we’re asking for help

Can you help us spread the word about KCUR’s Big Summer Giveaway?

Maybe you’re willing to:



put a KCUR Big Summer Giveaway sign in your yard or at your place of business

help promote the Big Summer Giveaway on your social media

put up posters at your local coffee shop, school, place of business or other community area in your neighborhood

table or hand out fliers at public events around the metro

Or maybe you have other ideas you can share!

We’d love to hear from you. Please click here to let us know if you will help .

Questions?