Up From Dust

Prairie islands are popping up in a sea of corn and soybeans

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen,
Rachel Cramer
Published October 6, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
The Midwest has a reputation for vast fields of corn and soybeans that stretch to the horizon. But on some farms, strips of wildflowers and little bluestem now interrupt the crops, tiny glimpses of the prairie that once dominated the region. They’re an effort to hold back the fertilizer runoff that pollutes drinking water and then travels hundreds of miles downstream, where it fuels the Gulf of Mexico’s infamous Dead Zone.

Read Rachel Cramer's reporting on prairie strips and see photos of prairie strips.

This episode was reported by Rachel Cramer from Harvest Public Media and Iowa Public Radio. It was produced and mixed by Celia Llopis-Jepsen. Up From Dust's editors are Mackenzie Martin and Stephen Koranda.

Up From Dust Season 1
Celia Llopis-Jepsen
I'm the creator of the environmental podcast Up From Dust. I write about how the world is transforming around us, from topsoil loss and invasive species to climate change. My goal is to explain why these stories matter to Kansas, and to report on the farmers, ranchers, scientists and other engaged people working to make Kansas more resilient. Email me at celia@kcur.org.
Rachel Cramer
I cover agriculture, rural communities and environmental issues for Harvest Public Media, and I cover news from north-central Iowa as the Ames-based reporter for Iowa Public Radio. You can reach me at rcramer@iowapublicradio.org.
