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President Trump will visit the Wichita area today. Here's what to know before the rally

KMUW | By Suzanne Perez
Published October 19, 2026 at 10:15 AM CDT
President Donald Trump will travel to the Wichita area on Monday for a rally to support Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.
WhiteHouse.gov
President Donald Trump will travel to the Wichita area on Monday for a rally to support Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

Several road closures will be in effect Monday during the president's visit.

President Donald Trump is expected in Wichita on Monday for a rally in support of Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

About a dozen Sedgwick County dump trucks were lined up outside Heartland Credit Union Arena on Monday morning, as well as concrete barriers in the parking lot around the arena.
Roger Nomer
/
KMUW
About a dozen Sedgwick County dump trucks were lined up outside Heartland Credit Union Arena on Monday morning, as well as concrete barriers in the parking lot around the arena.

Trump is traveling to Wichita as part of a midterm campaign blitz across the country. He plans to visit several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates.

Marshall is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton. Several national polls have classified the race as a toss-up.

Trump's trip to Kansas coincides with a record-low approval rating in a recent survey. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll released Sunday shows Trump sitting at 33% approval — 4 points lower than a poll conducted in July, 8 points lower than at this point last year, and lower than at any other time during his first term.

The Kansas rally is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and the president is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m.

Local and national media began arriving at the arena before sunrise on Monday. There also was a line of cars waiting to enter the parking lot along Arena Drive from 85th Street.

Local opponents plan to hold a "No Kings" protest in downtown Wichita ahead of the president's visit.

Several road closures will be in effect Monday during the president's visit.

Starting at 9 a.m., Broadway will be closed between 77th Street North and 85th Street North, and Arena Drive between 77th North and Briar Rose Lane.

Those attending the president's event at Heartland Credit Union Arena are being asked to access parking from 85th Street North via Arena Drive.

Overflow parking will be available at the northwest parking lot of Gilley’s Gambling Hall in Park City, and shuttle buses will transport people from Gilley’s to the arena.

Anyone using rideshare services should arrange for drop-off at the Gilley's parking lot.
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Suzanne Perez
Suzanne Perez is a longtime journalist covering education and general news. Before coming to KMUW, she worked at The Wichita Eagle, where she covered...
See stories by Suzanne Perez
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