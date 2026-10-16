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No Kings protests in Kansas City seek to mobilize voters ahead of midterm elections

KCUR | By Anna Neumann
Published October 16, 2026 at 1:49 PM CDT
Men and women in T-shirts hold up signs reading things like I support Medicare and Meidcaid at a No Kings rally that was part of a nationwide day of action in 2025.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
Protesters gathered in Kansas City for a No Kings rally on October 18, 2025. Saturday's rally, organizers say, will try to engage voters in canvassing, registering voters and phone banking before the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Demonstrators return to Mill Creek Park and elsewhere around the metro on Saturday for another No Kings rally. Organizers say they're focused this year on recruiting people to canvass, phone bank and register voters.

The Oct. 17 event is part of a nationwide day of action, with several gatherings planned across the metro. The largest turnout is expected at Mill Creek Park on the east side of the Country Club Plaza. The rally begins at 1 p.m.

“Bring your signs. There will be lots of cars honking, lots of excitement, just like in the past,” said Krista Mann of Indivisible Kansas City.

Thousands of protesters carried signs as they took to the streets for Kansas City's No Kings rally, as part of a nationwide day of action.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
Protesters gathered in Kansas City for a No Kings rally on October 18, 2025. This Saturday's rally, organizers say, is built to mobilize voters ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election.

At 2 p.m., the focus shifts.

Organizers are calling the second half a Get Out The Vote action, and attendees are asked to stick around for door knocking, canvassing in business areas, handing out literature, writing postcards and preparing for phone banks.

Past rallies, Mann said, centered on demonstrating visible power. This time, the goal is to make sure voters know about the Nov. 3 midterm election, to hold elected officials accountable for their votes and to understand the issues on the ballot.

Mann acknowledged that the timing, in the thick of election season, could affect the size of the crowd. Many people who attend No Kings events are already knocking doors and canvassing elsewhere, and organizers don’t want them to stop on Saturday afternoon.

“This ultimately is what democracy looks like,” she said, “being active in a lot of different places in a lot of different ways.”

Several groups are co-sponsoring activities: Missouri Workers Center, MailStormKC, Kansas Coalition for Common Sense, Boots on the Ground,  50501 KC, Veterans for Peace, Missouri Jobs with Justice and Planned Parenthood Great Plains. 

The Mill Creek demonstration runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., but there are rallies happening in other parts of the Kansas City area throughout the day.

What's the deal, KC? Text KCUR your election questions.

KCUR's new series is answering your most pressing questions about Kansas City's biggest issues. On Nov. 3, Kansas will elect a U.S. Senator, Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, and more statewide offices. What questions do you have about the candidates and their policy positions? What topics are most important to you? Text KCUR at 816-601-4777.

Tags
News Missouri elections 2026Kansas elections 2026protestsDonald TrumpActivismvoting
Anna Neumann
Anna Neumann is the 2026-2026 KCUR news intern. Email her at annaneumann@kcur.org.
See stories by Anna Neumann
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