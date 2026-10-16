Trump's Kansas rally will be at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City
President Donald Trump will visit Wichita on Monday to campaign for Republican Sen. Roger Marshall, who's in a tough reelection race.
President Donald Trump's rally on Monday will be at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City.
The location was announced Friday morning on a website for media credentials.
The program starts at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Trump is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m.
The arena has a capacity of up to 6,500 people.
Also on Friday morning, a website previously posted to access tickets was displaying an error.
The Republican National Committee announced Tuesday that President Trump would make a trip to Wichita ahead of November’s midterm election, after the president hinted at a “Kansas Style” rally in a social media post.
The president has been on a midterm-election campaign blitz across the country, visiting several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates. The Kansas rally will be for Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.
Marshall is in a tight re-election race with Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist minister from Leawood. Several national polls have now classified the race as a toss up.