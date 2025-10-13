AJ DomeReporter, The Journal
A native of southwest Kansas, AJ Dome has a background in radio news, TV production and newspaper reporting. He has reported as a correspondent for The Journal since 2023 and is based in Garden City.
Based in Garden City, Kansas, High Plains Public Radio is the only public radio station serving the five-state, mostly rural High Plains region. After Congress cut $1 billion to public broadcasting, its founders say a grant to create a brand-new network for local news and information arrived with serendipitous timing.
The number of adults with dementia is growing — and so is the number of family members who step in to help. A St. Louis-based nonprofit is trying to meet their needs.
Community colleges across Kansas have seen dorms filling up weeks before classes start. In the southwest part of the state, for example, on-campus housing was at capacity several weeks ahead of orientation. Students who live far from their schools say living on campus is a good way to meet people and integrate into college life.