Alex Heuer
Alex Heuer joined St. Louis Public Radio in 2012 and is the executive producer of St. Louis on the Air.
Alex grew up in the St. Louis area. He began his public radio career as a student reporter at Tri States Public Radio in Macomb, Illinois and worked for a few years at Iowa Public Radio. Alex graduated summa cum laude from Western Illinois University with a degree in history and earned a teaching certificate in 6 - 12th grade social studies. In 2016, he earned a Master of Public Policy Administration with a focus in nonprofit organization management and leadership from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
He has won local and national awards for reporting and producing and his stories have been featured nationally on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
The case centers on a student in the Blue Springs School District. A 5-2 ruling from the state's highest court recently found that the Missouri Human Rights Act “does not cover claims based on gender identity," but it used a definition of "sex" that's more than two decades old.
Jason Cerrano got the idea for the SAM Control System about 15 years ago while working a house fire for the Pattonville Fire Protection District. The system is used in more than 120 fire departments in the U.S.
The Missouri House passed a measure in March to return the St. Louis Police Department to state control. Currently, the police department in Kansas City is the only city of its kind to be under such a system — and Mayor Quinton Lucas says it doesn't work.
About $6 million will help restore St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury. The church — now built in Fulton, Missouri — traces its roots to the 12th century. William Shakespeare lived a block away, and two of his actors were churchwardens.
Attorney Lindsay Runnels of the Kansas City-based law firm Morgan Pilate has represented Lamar Johnson since 2015. Johnson was freed this week after serving 28 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.
Aug. 15 marked the one-year anniversary of Zamzama Safi’s escape from Afghanistan. The former translator for U.S. forces reflects on living in Missouri for nearly a year — and her hopes for the future.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist Josh Renaud says Gov. Mike Parson’s accusation took a toll on him and his family. He says it’s a relief to not face charges, but that doesn’t undo the harm.
Baker, who died in 1975, will receive France’s highest honor: induction into the Panthéon mausoleum in Paris. Her remains will stay in Monaco, and a cenotaph will honor the renowned singer, dancer, resistance fighter and civil rights activist at the Panthéon.
ZZ, an Afghan interpreter who arrived in the U.S. last week, plans to write a book about her experiences and get a master's degree in St. Louis.
Archaeologists in St. Louis say they have uncovered the site of a French settlement from 250 years ago. The find supports written evidence that the city was a major commerce center at the time.