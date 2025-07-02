Alex Heuer joined St. Louis Public Radio in 2012 and is the executive producer of St. Louis on the Air.

Alex grew up in the St. Louis area. He began his public radio career as a student reporter at Tri States Public Radio in Macomb, Illinois and worked for a few years at Iowa Public Radio. Alex graduated summa cum laude from Western Illinois University with a degree in history and earned a teaching certificate in 6 - 12th grade social studies. In 2016, he earned a Master of Public Policy Administration with a focus in nonprofit organization management and leadership from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

He has won local and national awards for reporting and producing and his stories have been featured nationally on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.