Amy DiPierro is a data journalist at the Center for Public Integrity. She previously reported for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, Calif. and BusinessDen in Denver, Colo. She is a graduate of Swarthmore College and Stanford University, where she was a Knight-Hennessy Scholar and a fellow at the Brown Institute for Media Innovation. She was a contributor to the project “Nowhere to go”, which was honored with a Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists.