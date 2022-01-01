Corey MitchellSenior reporter
Corey Mitchell is a senior reporter at the Center for Public Integrity. He writes about racial, gender and economic inequality in education.
Before joining the Center for Public Integrity in 2021, Corey was an associate editor at Education Week, where his work won honors from the Education Writers Association, the National Association of Black Journalists, and the Society of Professional Journalists. He previously worked as a Washington correspondent and education reporter for the Star Tribune.