Here are the best Kansas City rinks to go ice skating this winter

Put some glide in your stride this winter at one of the many ice skating rinks across the Kansas City metro. Indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks provide an opportunity for vigorous exercise, a free-spirited jaunt and lighthearted play, whatever your intention may be.

Never ice skated before? Learning a new skill as an adult can be difficult, but rewarding, and finding someone to teach you is the best way to ensure success. Beginner and advanced level classes are available throughout the metro, where enthusiasts can progress from the basics to artistic moves that will make heads spin.

So strap on your skates and bundle up: Here's where you can find a great skate this winter in Kansas City.

Crown Center Ice Terrace

Crown Center Ice Terrace / Ice skating at Crown Center's outdoor Ice Terrace is a tradition spanning generations of Kansas Citians and holiday travelers.

Now open for its 50th season, Crown Center Ice Terrace is a tradition that spans several generations for Kansas Citians and holiday guests. Outdoor skating is available now through March. Reservations aren't necessary to skate at the Ice Terrace, unless your entourage numbers 20 or more people.

Never set foot (or backside) on ice? Learn to skate with pals. Group skating lessons at Crown Center cost $120 for six 25-minute lessons, with one lesson per week, as well as free skate rental and six free skating passes. The final session of the season begins Jan. 29 and you can register using this form.

The Ice Terrace is open for skating on Christmas Eve, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Learn more and plan your adventure here.

KC Ice Center

KC Ice Center / Facebook Group classes at KC Ice Center in Shawnee, Kansas, cater to skaters of all skill levels and all ages.

Classes at KC Ice Center in Shawnee, Kansas, cater to skaters of all levels, from novice to specialist. Lessons are available late January through March.

Already know how to ice skate with the best of them? Keep those axel jumps, lutz jumps, camel spins and back spirals in check during a public skate session, open to skaters of all ages.

Skate rental is available for $4 and admission price varies by age. Bringing your own skates? Sharpen your blades with help from Skate Express Pro Shop. You can also book a kid's birthday party for up to 25 people during public sessions.

P.S. Mark your calendar for Friday, Dec. 23, from 4-6 pm, for a chance to skate with Santa.

The Rink at Zona Rosa

The Rink at Zona Rosa / Facebook Top off your festive shopping trip with some outdoor ice skating at The Rink at Zona Rosa, open now through January 2023.

Visiting Zona Rosa during the holidays is enough to make even the grouchiest Grinch feel festive. With glowing crowns floating above the streets, Zona Rosa gives nod to an old-school Kansas City tradition when massive "Christmas crowns" lit up downtown during the holidays in the 1960s and 70s.

For the first time this year, you can see one of Zona Rosa's replica crowns up close during your skate session at The Rink, an outdoor ice skating venue. The Rink is open daily now through January 2023, including Christmas Day and New Years Day.

The Rink offers public ice skating, pond hockey and special events open to the public, as well as skate rentals, lessons and skate sharpening. Reservations are recommended, but not required.

Independence Community Ice Rink

Pexels / Independence Community Ice Rink offers public skates as well as private lessons for figure skating and hockey.

The ice is quite nice in Independence, where you can enjoy year-round indoor ice skating at Independence Community Ice Rink.

Located at Cable Dahmer Arena, the ice rink is home to Kansas City's professional hockey team, the KC Mavericks. But when the Mavs aren't on the ice, the rink opens for public skates, freestyle sessions, special events and private lessons for figure skating and hockey.

Independence Community Ice Rink offers a range of formal private lessons and classes for beginners, intermediate and advanced blade runners of all ages. Family discounts are available and family-friendly events are added to the calendar regularly — including a free Learn to Skate session on Jan. 3, 2023.

Summit Ice

Summit Ice / Facebook Summit Ice in Lee's Summit, Missouri, is an outdoor ice skating rink open now through Feb. 26, 2023.

Covering a total of 8,000 square feet, Summit Ice in Lee's Summit, Missouri, is the only outdoor ice skating rink in eastern Jackson County. The rink is open for public skating now through Feb. 26, 2023, including Dec. 24, from 12-8 p.m.

After skating to your heart’s content, relax in the patio seating area, warm up by an open fire pit and savor some steaming hot cocoa and s'mores from the concession stand. Summit Ice is open for rink rental, skating lessons and pond hockey, as well as birthday parties and group packages.

