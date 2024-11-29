18th & Vine's new ice-skating rink helps raise money for Kansas Citians with disabilities

An estimated 216,000 residents in the Kansas City metro live with some kind of a disability. Those living in low-income families can often struggle to access the resources necessary to function in day-to-day life.

It’s these challenges, and his own experiences supporting his daughter during her battle with epilepsy, that inspired Tucker Lott to found the Soul of Santa “Do Good” Foundation .

“I wanted to try to do something special,” said Lott. “It really was about making joy and happiness for young people who couldn’t always access the places where they could get it.”

Lott said the idea for the Soul of Santa came to him as “divine inspiration” over 30 years ago, but that the organization only solidified into the 501(c)3 that it is today in 2018.

The organization’s main mission, largely inspired by Lott’s daughter, focuses on supporting low-income Kansas Citians with disabilities and their families through services like food donation, scholarships, and support networks.

The foundation’s executive director, Dennis Powell, told KCUR’s Up To Date that demand for all of the organization’s year-round services, such as its monthly food distribution event, has seen a dramatic increase in recent years.

“Right now, Harvesters brings up a truck, and we get about 20,000 to 25,000 lbs of food and we distribute it all,” said Powell. “On average, we have about 200 to 250 families. We have lines up and down the street.”

Powell said that some of this increased demand is due to the organization gaining more attention through the several prominent fundraisers it hosts during the holiday season.

In addition to its usual Christmas tree lighting ceremonies and benefit concert , Soul of Santa is trying something new this year: an ice-skating rink near 18th & Vine, at the "Soul of Santa Winter Wonderland."

“It was a vision Tucker had to bring ice-skating to the 3rd District,” said Powell. “The response has been overwhelming. People are just so excited to have an option right there in the district.”

Funds generated by the rink, which is open through Jan. 5, will be used to cover the foundation's other core services. Lott says he largely decided to pursue the ice skating rink to give the community a fun space to gather during the holidays.

He’s unsure how much the rink will make the foundation, but to him, the joy it brings the community is worth the work.

“When you look into the eyes of the young people, the kids, you just can’t beat giving,” Lott says.