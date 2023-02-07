Kansas City bands, we want you to enter the 2023 NPR Tiny Desk Contest!

Calling all unsigned artists from the Kansas City area: KCUR wants to hear your music!

NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest is back for its ninth year, offering thousands of undiscovered musicians and bands the chance to play at NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. — in the very same spot that hosted Lizzo, Regina Spektor, Usher, Anderson .Paak and many more.

Here's what you need to know:



You must be 18 years of age or older and live in the U.S.

and You cannot have a current record deal.

You must film a video of yourself performing one original song — no covers, no sampling.

— no covers, no sampling. Yes, you do need to perform the song at a desk of some sort.

of some sort. Upload your video to YouTube and then submit your entry to the Tiny Desk website.

The contest is open now, and it runs until 11:59 p.m. on March 13, 2023.

Check to see if you are eligible here.

One winner will be chosen by NPR's panel of judges, which includes "All Songs Considered" host Bob Boilen.

You'd be joining some great company: Other past winners of the Tiny Desk Contest include Alisa Amador, the Grammy Award-nominated Tank and the Bangas, and three–time Grammy winner Fantastic Negrito.

In addition to performing at the iconic Tiny Desk, the winner will also be featured on All Things Considered and headline NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour. Pretty sweet!

It's the opportunity of a lifetime, and we want to see a flood of artists from Missouri and Kansas.

We'll be looking out for great local performances, and some of our favorites will be featured on KCUR 89.3 and KCUR.org.

So what are you waiting for? Enter the 2023 Tiny Desk Contest right now.