Want to stay active and meet new people in Kansas City? Check out these recreational sports leagues

It is officially spring! Sure, it’s been a little rainy and cold — we’re in the Midwest after all, and weather whiplash is how we roll — but warmer days are on the horizon. Now that everyone is coming out of hibernation, it’s a great time to get active and socialize.

You can accomplish both those goals by joining an adult sports league. According to Athletics Weekly, there are a lot of health benefits that come with joining a sports team, from time management skills to a sense of community to the obvious physical benefits.

Luckily, Kansas City has a ton of sports leagues to choose from, whether you’re a casual player or thrive on competition.

Here are some ideas for finding what team is the best fit for you.

Soccer

Tyler McBee / Sporting KC Sporting KC offers multiple soccer league divisions in the Northland and Kansas City, Kansas.

Soccer Nation, a 40,000-square-foot indoor soccer field in Kansas City, Kansas, has several soccer leagues to choose from. The league for men 30 years or older meets on Mondays, the league for men 40 and over meets Tuesdays, and the women’s first- and second-division leagues meet on Thursdays. Wednesdays and Fridays are open to everyone.

Registration is open year-round. For more information or to enroll, contact Raul Villegas at Raul@soccernationkc.com. You can also register online.

Sporting KC offers multiple soccer league divisions in the Northland and Kansas City, Kansas. Registration for their spring leagues has closed, but in April they open registration for summer leagues. The summer season will begin in mid-June and end in August. Summer leagues are the most popular, so be sure to reserve a spot for you or your team!

Spring leagues are already underway at The Soccer Lot downtown, and their summer leagues begin in about eight weeks. Tuesdays are a men’s open league and Thursdays and Sundays are co-ed leagues.

Registration is scheduled to open at the end of the week, so be on the lookout!

KC Crew also has a few soccer and futsal leagues to choose from. (Futsal, in case you didn’t know, is similar to soccer but played indoors on a hard, smaller field.) They have soccer leagues in the Northland and Lee’s Summit with co-ed and men's teams.

Registration closes on April 1. For more information or to register, visit KC Crew’s website.

Pickleball

KC Crew / Pickleball is a popular offering by many local leagues, including KC Crew, which has locations in the Northland, downtown Kansas City and Overland Park.

Kansas City Department of Parks & Recreation offers a handful of pickleball games to join, but does not have any leagues. Still, it’s a fun and commitment-free way to build community and stay active. The pickleball games are cheap and drop-in friendly.

Registration is not required. Prices range from $3 to $5 per game and are held at multiple community centers around the Kansas City area. Follow this link and scroll down to the “Racket Sports” section for more information.

For those with fluctuating schedules, the Johnson County Parks & Recreation District has a spring “convenience” league that allows teams to choose when they play and report their score to their league director. The games take place at the Meadowbrook Park courts in Prairie Village, Kansas.

Courts are reserved on Tuesday and Thursday evenings for league players from 6-8 p.m., but if both teams agree to play on another day, they can. Players are given a schedule each week with the teams they will play. The season starts on April 2 and runs until May 21.

Registration for the Spring League is closed, but keep an eye out for the Summer League. Follow this link for more information.

KC Crew pickleball leagues are located in the Northland, downtown Kansas City and Overland Park. There are various experience level categories to enroll in, ranging from “Competitive 4.0+” to “Learn to Play Happy Hour.”

Registration ends on April 1. Follow this link for more information.

Chicken N Pickle, the beloved pickleball and entertainment restaurant, has a few pickleball leagues to choose from at their North Kansas City location. Registration for their spring leagues closes March 29.

Softball

KC Softball Club Games with the KC Softball Club take place in Penn Valley Park. The Kansas City skyline serves as background.

The Johnson County Parks & Recreation District offers adult slowpitch softball at the Mid-America Sports Complex and the Okun Fieldhouse (in the Mid-America West Sports Complex), both in Shawnee, Kansas. Slowpitch is a great place to start if it’s been a while since you’ve donned a mitt and batted-up.

Registration for the first six-week, 12-game summer season closes April 19. There are men's and co-ed leagues, and the first session starts in early May. Teams that register before April 12 receive a discount, so be sure to sign up ASAP. You can also register as a free agent if you don’t have a team. For more details on registration, follow this link.

KC Crew hosts a variety of softball leagues for men or co-ed. With six locations, there’s likely a KC Crew softball league near you. There are two experience levels to choose from, too.

If at least half the players on your team understand the game and can hit and pitch, register in the “Rec” category. If all of your team players are skilled and have experience playing softball, register in “Intermediate.”

Registration closes on April 1. If you don’t have a team to play on, sign up to become a free agent and get drafted.

KC Softball Club, which meets at Penn Valley Park near Liberty Memorial, is about to start its spring/summer season. Not only can you enjoy the fellowship of your teammates, but you can also enjoy stunning views of the city. They’re starting a little later this year because of the NFL Draft.

The group plays on Mondays and plans to start the season on May 8. If you don’t have a team, you can sign up as a free agent. For more information on registering, visit their webpage.

More sports!

KC Crew / Beach volleyball is popular adult sports league, offered by KC Crew and other local leagues.

Did none of the sports above speak to you? Don’t worry, darling: Kansas City is your oyster. The city is teeming with other sports leagues, like beach volleyball with Volleyball Beach Kansas City and cornhole, kickball or karaoke with KC Crew.

Stonewall Sports Kansas City is an LGBTQ and ally community-based sports organization that offers most of the same options, as well as trivia and cheer squads. Follow them on Instagram to see all the fun ways to get involved with Stonewall's sports leagues and activities.

Tryouts for Kansas City Stampede, the local Major League Quadball team (formerly Quidditch), are April 29. Check out the Stampede's Instagram for a better glimpse of the game.

Even solitary activities like walking or running can be made into social activities through groups like Roadrunners of Kansas City, 816 Run Club or the KC Running and Walking Club.

Let’s get moving, Kansas City!