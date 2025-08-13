© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas City Chiefs donate $25,000 to Missouri House Republican campaign fund

Missouri Independent | By Jason Hancock
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:40 AM CDT
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt holds the Lombardi Trophy during a victory parade after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LVIII February 14, 2024. Kansas City could see at least a million fans downtown for a victory parade and rally Wednesday. The Chiefs are the NFL's first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in two decades.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt holds the Lombardi Trophy during a victory parade after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LVIII February 14, 2024. Kansas City could see at least a million fans downtown for a victory parade and rally Wednesday. The Chiefs are the NFL's first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in two decades.

The donation comes roughly two months after the Missouri legislature approved a $1.5 billion stadium funding plan aimed at convincing the Chiefs and Royals to stay in the state.

The Kansas City Chiefs donated $25,000 on Tuesday to a political action committee supporting Republican candidates for the Missouri House.

The donation, the first major contribution the team made in Missouri this year, comes roughly two months after the legislature approved a $1.5 billion stadium funding plan aimed at convincing the Chiefs and Royals to stay in Missouri.

Last year, the team spent more than $3 million supporting a ballot measure seeking to extend a three-eights-cent sales tax to finance a renovation of Arrowhead Stadium and the construction of a new downtown ballpark for the Royals.

The Royals donated around $2.5 million to the effort, as well as $260,000 to various local political organizations.

However, voters resoundingly rejected the extension of the sales tax.

Defunded, but not defeated
KCUR is committed to local, independent journalism. We need your support to do it.
Donate now

Tuesday’s $25,000 check went to the House Republican Campaign Committee. The same day, the PAC received $30,000 from Missouri Soybean Association; $10,000 from Mo Medical PAC; and $5,500 from state Rep. Dean Van Schoiack.

The Chiefs and Royals have played in side-by-side stadiums for five decades and share a lease at the Truman Sports Complex that runs through Jan. 31, 2031. As the expiration date nears, legislators in Missouri and Kansas have battled to present the best financial framework to attract the teams to their respective sides of the state line.

Missouri lawmakers approved legislation to allocate state taxes collected from economic activity at Arrowhead and Kauffman to bond payments for renovations at Arrowhead and a new stadium for the Royals in either Jackson or Clay counties.

The cost is estimated at close to $1.5 billion over 30 years and could cover up to half the costs of stadium construction.

Two Republicans state legislators filed a lawsuit late last month asking a judge to declare the incentives package unconstitutional because it also includes provisions unrelated to stadium funding.

Kansas lawmakers have put a deal on the table that would use state incentives to pay for up to 70% of the costs of new stadiums. That deal originally expired June 30, but Chiefs President Mark Donovan successfully lobbied for the deadline to be extended in order to continue negotiations with Kansas on building a stadium, team headquarters, practice facility and related business developments.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.
Tags
Politics, Elections and Government Kansas City ChiefsClark HuntMissouri Republican PartyMissouriMissouri legislaturecampaign contributionsCampaign finance
Jason Hancock
Jason Hancock has been writing about Missouri since 2011, most recently as lead political reporter for The Kansas City Star. He has spent nearly two decades covering politics and policy for news organizations across the Midwest, and has a track record of exposing government wrongdoing and holding elected officials accountable.
See stories by Jason Hancock
Crysta Henthorne
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR