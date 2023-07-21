An antique fan collector is making these Kansas City artifacts cool again

Brett Vaughn couldn’t believe his luck last year when he heard about the impending sale of two antique fans that used to cool visitors at Kansas City's Union Station.

Vaughn is a member of the American Fan Collectors Association, and for weeks before the fans became available, collectors were lighting up online discussion boards with talk and photos of the rare machines.

“It's a once in a lifetime find,” he said.

Vaughn acknowledged a friend of his was first on the scene, but after the friend's wife vetoed the purchase, Vaughn swooped in and bought the two Jandus gyro fans at an estate sale in Overland Park.

“We jumped out of bed, went to the bank and ran down to the estate sale,” Vaughn remembered with a smile.

Back in their day, the fans were the height of cooling technology. Now, though, thanks to the ubiquity of air conditioning, they are incredibly rare.

And while many old electric fans were melted down during scrap metal drives in the 1940s, Vaughn wants to bring these back from the brink.

So, a few weeks after purchasing them, he climbed a ladder to reattach the fans' brass blades and test them out.

The fans, made in 1907 by the Jandus Electric Company in Cleveland, Ohio, are mounted on an 8-foot pole — tall enough that the blades almost brush the dining room ceiling of Vaughn's Excelsior Springs home.

“I'm going to test fire this now,” Vaughn said. “I have a good feeling that these shafts will turn, because they did on the workbench.”

As the two fans start up, they rotate around the top of the pole, pushing air into every corner of the room.

“They propel themselves round and round,” Vaughn said. “There’s no motor in the center, just red axle grease and ball bearings.”

Some members of the fan club restore these devices completely, and might add things like gold pinstripes and automotive-grade paint. Vaughn usually decides to forego such measures. He said he appreciates the history that comes with an old fan.

"It's only original once," Vaughn said. "I'm going to keep these original with a little bit of cleaning."

“I like the rust, I like the sweat on some of these old things. There's copper plate here, there's steel here, there's cast iron,” he continued.

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Vaughn has a fan in almost every room of his house, and his basement workshop is full of them.

During the week, Vaughn works for Ford at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo. In his free time, though, he’s a hardcore antique fan collector, and his basement workshop is full of them.

“The Christmas closet is full of fans (too),” Vaughn said. “The garden garage is full of fans and — well, you're talking to a fan of fans, so I bring these mechanical orphans home and we try to breathe life into them!”

At the estate sale, Vaughn was told the fans belonged to a maintenance man who worked at Union Station. If that's true, Vaughn said they represent an important piece of Kansas City history.

Historical Photo A 1930s photo of the Harvey House restaurant in Kansas City's Union Station. The restaurant chain grew alongside railroads to serve the growing number of train passengers in the West.

'A glimpse of stardom'

The fans' provenance appears legitimate. Historic photos of Union Station show the building was outfitted with them during the height of train travel through the region.

"These were mounted in the marble countertops at the Harvey House,” Vaughn said.

Fred Harvey's chain of restaurants for railway travelers started in Kansas in 1876. They were known for good food, excellent service and waitresses called "Harvey Girls."

Photographer Roy Inman remembers Fred Harvey’s as a swanky place to get a bite to eat.

He was just a boy in the 1940s, when Union Station served more than half a million travelers each year. Inman spent a couple years documenting the restoration of Union Station in the 1990s. He said, in its heyday, it was the best place in town to people-watch.

“People came to Fred Harvey's just for the experience," Inman said. "And also the possibility of seeing a star — as in Hollywood star.”

Just after World War II, cross-country trains like the Super Chief would often lay over in Kansas City. The passenger train was sometimes marketed as "The Train of the Stars" because of the celebrities it carried between Chicago and Los Angeles.

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Photographer Roy Inman remembers Fred Harvey’s as a swank place to get a bite to eat, and the best place in 1940s-era Kansas City to people-watch.

“You'd see Marilyn Monroe, Bob Hope, and Vivien Leigh,” Inman remembered with a laugh. “So people came to get a glimpse of stardom, celebrities. Of course, Harry Truman traveled by train from Washington, D.C., back here.”

Inman said fans would have been indispensable for Union Station travelers on the sweltering summer days locals are used to.

“I, of course, come from an era when there were very few air-conditioned homes. And on really, really hot days, my mom, dad and I would spend part of the day either in the movies or a Katz drugstore,” Inman said, to enjoy the cooled air that was available in select public places.

“So electric fans, I mean, that's how you survived,” he said.

Back in his Excelsior Springs workshop, Vaughn plans to continue to tinker with these hundred-year-old machines.

“Preservation is just appreciating something, and seeing the art in it — even though it may be mass-produced,” Vaughn said. “There is quality there, and it is worth keeping and preserving so future generations have an idea of the quality that we were pumping out at the beginning of the last century.”

Once he's finished restoring the Union Station fans, Vaughn said they’ll bring a cool breeze to Midwestern summers for many more years to come.