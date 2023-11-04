If you're waking up early for the Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany, Kansas City will have bars open

Who’s up for a little football with breakfast?

While the 8:30 a.m. start time may be unusual for Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, that’s because it’s being broadcast from Frankfurt, Germany, a six-hour time difference.

(In case you're wondering, Frankfurt is a 13-hour flight away, if you're lucky enough to get an itinerary with just one stop. And while the team is all making the trip overseas, it's not clear if Taylor Swift will be attending this particular game.)

For those wanting to watch the game from the comfort of their beds, you can catch the game as always on Kansas City’s local NBC station, KSHB-TV. Fans who live outside of the city, or who don’t have cable, can stream the game on the NFL Network or NFL+.

But if you want to make a morning of it, there’s also plenty of local establishments ready to accommodate fans who don’t plan on hitting the snooze button Sunday.

Several bars and restaurants across the Kansas City metro are already advertising early operating hours in anticipation for the morning game. Many are also advertising specials for food and drinks, themed watch parties and special giveaways for costumes.

Here are some of the best places in the metro to meet with the rest of Chiefs Kingdom to enjoy a beer and breakfast while watching the game.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Kansas Citians cheer as the Chiefs make a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

Gael’s Public House

The Troost Avenue pub already serves brunch on the weekends, and for the occasion they’re putting on a classic pajama party, complete with biscuits and gravy, mimosas, and beermosas (draft beers mixed with orange juice). Gael’s is encouraging reservations but will have standing room for drop-in visitors. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m.

Vine Street Brewing

At their watch party, the brewery in the historic 18th and Vine District will offer breakfast burritos and bottomless mimosas, made with orange juice from Andre’s Overland Park. They’ll also be holding a raffle for two original paintings of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce — each beer you buy gets you one ticket in the raffle. Doors open at 8:00 a.m.

The Peanut

Several of The Peanut’s locations (Overland Park, Mission, State Line, Olathe, and North Kansas City) will be opening early for Sunday’s game. They plan to offer their usual weekend brunch specials and game day speciality drinks, such as The Mahomie and The El Travidor. Doors will open at all locations by 8:00 a.m.

KC Bier Co.

This Brookside brewery is going all out with a German-themed watch party. The event kicks off with a Chiefs-German apparel contest and a Weisswust and bratwurst-centric breakfast. They’ll have a two-tap bar, serving ArrowRed Lager and Biermosa (Hefeweizen beer with orange juice). Indoor seating in their Bierhalle is currently sold out, but you can still reserve a spot in their outdoor Biergarten for $5. Doors will open at 6:00 a.m.

Kansas City Live!

Power & Light’s outdoor venue is shifting their usual game-day event into the morning hours. Admission is free, but attendees can make reservations at specific bars and restaurants — like McFadden’s, No Other Pub and Guy’s Dive — within the district ahead of time. Several locations will also offer discounts on food and drinks for attendees. Door will open and reservations will be accepted starting at 6:30 a.m.

The Combine - The Longfellow restaurant and bar will offer breakfast pizza, wings, bellinis, mimosas and bloody marys at its Sunday morning watch party. The business is expecting a big crowd because the day also marks the third anniversary of its opening. Doors will open at 7:00 a.m.

Double Tap KC

River Market’s VR and arcade bar is offering a $30 all-you-can-eat-and-drink package, which will give attendees access to a large breakfast buffet and bottomless mimosas. Attendees will also be able to purchase Double Tap’s usual game day specials on liquor and beer. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

River Bluff Brewing

The River Market brewery and taproom is hosting a sort of pot-luck for Sunday’s game. Visitors are welcome to bring their favorite dishes, to share or to keep, and enjoy a selection of beermosas and red ales. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m.

Block 15 Tavern & Exchange

Block 15 in the River Market is offering a $20 all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, provided by Tribe Street Kitchen, and $15 bottomless mimosas for its morning watch party. Seating will be offered on a first come first served basis. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m.

Brew Top Pub & Patio

The Overland Park pub will be extending its Sunday brunch menu and drink specials into the morning hours for Sunday’s game. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m.

Kelly’s Westport Inn

The old Westport haunt will offer its usual selection of beer and bloody marys this Sunday. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m.

If that’s not enough options, you can also find watch parties at The Monogram Lounge at the J. Rieger distillery, Oak & Steel in the Crossroads, Lew’s Grill and Bar in Waldo, Martin City Brewing’s taproom in Lee’s Summit, and more.