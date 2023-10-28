Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have put Kansas City at 'the center of the universe'

Even before Travis Kelce struck up an apparent romance withthe world's biggest pop star, Kansas City appeared to already be having a "moment." But it's seemed even more so in the weeks since Taylor Swift first showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs play the Chicago Bears, drawing national attention.

Kansas Citians, Swiftie or not, have gotten caught up in the middle of all of it. Business owners are trying to capitalize on the frenzy with merchandise and deals, and fans are flocking to the locations that Swift and Kelce have been rumored to visit.

It's something that Reeves Wiedeman, a Kansas Citian and features writer for New York Magazine, knew he had to write about.

"(I) kept waiting for the moment when there was going to be a story here that our audience in New York, and all over the world, was going to be interested in," Wiedeman said. "I did not guess that it was going to be Taylor Swift dating the tight end for the Chiefs."

