What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City that you love when the weather gets cold?

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published November 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
A person walks by the City Market sign and a brick building in the river market. The ground is covered in snow.
Savannah Hawley-Bates
/
KCUR 89.3
City Market during a snowstorm in December 2022.

KCUR wants to to hear what you do for fun in the Kansas City area once winter weather hits — beyond the usual holiday markets and shopping. What are the city's best kept secrets that you think more people should know about?

Kansas City can be pretty dreary and cold in the winter, but that doesn't mean we want to stay home all day.

KCUR has been assembling our Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for longtime residents and newcomers alike — and we want your suggestions.

What are the "hidden gems"of the Kansas City region that more people should know about, especially for cold and rainy days? Where are your favorite spots — museums, restaurants and bars, stores, trails, quirky businesses — that deserve more recognition?

We've already got the usual winter suspects covered: You can find our annual roundup of holiday lights and events here, plus a list of the best places to go ice skating. Now we're looking off the beaten path.

We're especially curious about places and activities outside of downtown — in the metro's many suburbs and surrounding towns.

Tell us below, and KCUR may include it in a future story or installment of our Adventure! newsletter.

Check out the rest of KCUR's Ultimate Guide to Kansas City here, and subscribe to our Adventure! newsletter. You'll get an email every Tuesday with a different adventure around the region.
