What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City that you love when the weather gets cold?

Kansas City can be pretty dreary and cold in the winter, but that doesn't mean we want to stay home all day.

KCUR has been assembling our Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for longtime residents and newcomers alike — and we want your suggestions.

What are the "hidden gems"of the Kansas City region that more people should know about, especially for cold and rainy days? Where are your favorite spots — museums, restaurants and bars, stores, trails, quirky businesses — that deserve more recognition?

We've already got the usual winter suspects covered: You can find our annual roundup of holiday lights and events here, plus a list of the best places to go ice skating. Now we're looking off the beaten path.

We're especially curious about places and activities outside of downtown — in the metro's many suburbs and surrounding towns.

Tell us below, and KCUR may include it in a future story or installment of our Adventure! newsletter.

Loading…

Check out the rest of KCUR's Ultimate Guide to Kansas City here, and subscribe to our Adventure! newsletter. You'll get an email every Tuesday with a different adventure around the region.