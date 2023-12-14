We rode Kansas City's new Ferris wheel for the best view of the skyline. Here's what we saw

Here’s a pro tip: When you ride Kansas City’s new Ferris Wheel, sit by the doors, not the middle. That’s where you’ll get the best view of the city skyline from the top of the 150-foot arc.

Unless you want a really crisp look at I-35.

The KC Wheel, which became immediately noticeable to Kansas City residents when it was built in September, finally opened to the public at noon on Thursday.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 KC Wheel has one VIP gondola that customers can reserve for private rides.

Located next to the highway in the Westside neighborhood, about half a mile from Union Station, the wheel does provide a panoramic, albeit obscured, view of the city.

You’ll see Penn Valley Park to the south, Liberty Memorial and (some of) Union Station to the east, and rail yards and eight lanes of traffic to the west.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Looking out the front of the KC Wheel's gondolas will give you an impressive view of eight lanes of traffic on I-35.

But on the north side, where the Kansas City skyline rises up, the doors of the gondolas partially block what would otherwise be an unparalleled sight.

The whole ride lasts between 12-15 minutes, giving you multiple rotations and several chances to get that perfect photo. It costs $17 each for adults and $13.50 for children (although tickets are just $15 for adults and $12 for children until Jan. 2.)

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The midmorning shadow of the KC Wheel falls across the northbound lanes of I-35 Thursday.

If you’re planning to try out the wheel during the holiday season, the gondolas are climate-controlled even on cold winter days — and so far remain pretty smooth and free of creaks.

In the shadow of the wheel, guests can play mini golf at Pennway Putt, complete with holes featuring the Royals and the Chiefs. Both the KC Wheel and Pennway Putt will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, and you can buy timed tickets online.

Eventually, both attractions will anchor Pennway Point, a larger entertainment district planned for the Westside with volleyball courts, ice skating, a neon museum and several restaurants. The KC Wheel will also have its own restaurant, the Wheel House.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The view from KC Wheel shows the miniature golf course Pennway Putt below the Ferris wheel.

Karyn Wilder, a vice president and general manager with Icon Experiences — which runs KC Wheel and other Ferris wheels in St. Louis and Washington, D.C. — says they’ve already sold hundreds of tickets for opening weekend.

“It’s an immediate draw,” Wilder said. “People are very excited to get on, be one of the first riders and it becomes a change to the skyline of the city. It's something that becomes iconic to your city, just like any other grand building or structure that you have.”

Pennway Point is supposed to open sometime in 2024. And the Wheel House, which failed its final inspection last week, isn’t supposed to open until spring.

Havilah Ross, a spokesperson for ICON Experiences, said the inspection failure was due to changes the company made after the permitting process began.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Visitors to the KC Wheel tour through the miniature golf course Thursday morning.

Covering the wheel and mini golf course are murals by Whiskey Designs, a local Kansas City design firm. Ross says the murals represent different iconic parts of Kansas City, with fountains and jazz motifs.

“They did a great job of really kind of getting the essence of the city,” Ross said. “There's little Easter eggs all over the artwork where you can find things like the heart inside of the wheel.”

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The Ferris wheel sits next to I-35 on the Westside.

Since the structure first emerged in the fall, the lights around the wheel have changed colors at least nightly. Ross says the lights will continue to coordinate with citywide themes but are also available to rent.

“We're going to be able to program all of the lights and we can make special shows,” Ross said. “Just last night, we did a Taylor Swift show because it was her birthday. We have some really fun lighting packages for gender reveals and we can do a proposal. If you want to get engaged, you can come down, we have a heart show.”