© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City's Westside is changing fast, and residents are worried they're being pushed out

By Steve Kraske,
Zach PerezHalle Jackson
Published September 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Joe Arce, publisher of KC Hispanic News, speaks on Up To Date during a remote broadcast from Los Alamos Cocina on Thursday, September 21, 2023.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR
Joe Arce, publisher of KC Hispanic News, has been covering Kansas City's Latino population from the Westside for over 26 years.

Residents of the Westside neighborhood say that gentrification — like the upcoming Pennway Point entertainment district — is forcing the Latino community out of the neighborhood with rapidly-rising property taxes.

Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood has been long known as a hub for the Latino community in the city.

But that is changing, and quickly. In 2000, 70% of residents in the Westside were Latino. Now, that number is less than 50%, while other neighborhoods in Kansas City are seeing those decreases made up in their own populations.

KCUR's Up To Date broadcasted from Los Alamos Cocina on Thursday to hear how residents are feeling about the change.

Westside residents told Up To Date that gentrification is forcing families with deep roots in the neighborhood out. The process is being sped up by outside developers and projects, like the upcoming entertainment district Pennway Point, that have caused property taxes to skyrocket in recent years.

“Houses had been passed on from parents to children,” said Paul Rojas, a lifelong resident of the Westside who was Missouri’s first Hispanic state legislator. “And children, with gentrification, have found a different avenue… whereby the houses are sold.”

A large, white Ferris wheel sits in an expansive parking lot where there are cars and other construction vehicles scattered about. A large, elevated highway runs next to it with a city skyline (Kansas City) in the background.
News
No, Kansas City’s new Ferris wheel didn’t get tax breaks — but the development around it might
Savannah Hawley-Bates

Angelica Desimio still lives in a home that’s been in her family for generations. She’s proud that her daughter will grow up there, too. But rising property values have been hard on her family.

“Our taxes went up 400%,” Desimio said. “And then it went up another 66%.”

And while Desimio was able to afford that increase, she says a lot of her neighbors can’t.

The Westside Chapter 353 Redevelopment Plan is available to Westside residents to help offset rising property taxes. Between 2018 and 2020, the neighborhood experienced an average value increase of 128%.

But the plan is controversial among residents, said Joe Arce, the publisher of KC Hispanic News.

"They can't agree on a 353 the way they want it," Arce said. "They're wanting it, they need it. And because of the division within the community, they have not been able to move forward with it."

A house is surrounded by a chain link fence. The fence is decorated with banners celebrating the Kansas City football team. Christmas lights hang off the roof and fence.
Housing & Development
As taxes explode on Kansas City's Westside, homeowners get breaks normally saved for developers
Celisa Calacal

Arce grew up in the Westside, but moved away as an adult. KC Hispanic News, which has been publishing for more than 26 years, still operates from the Westside on the same street Arce grew up.

Arce calls the Westside "God's country."

"It's given me so much," Arce said. "It's given me an opportunity to speak my language, which is Spanish. And it's given me the richness of the culture. And I really have an appreciation for that."

  • Augustin "Gus" Juarez, owner of Los Alamos Cocina
  • Angelica Desimio, Westside resident
  • Paul Rojas, Missouri's first Hispanic state legislator
  • Joe Arce, publisher, KC Hispanic News

Have questions or show ideas? Text with Up To Date!

Sign up for texts from the Up To Date team to suggest show ideas and weigh in on important issues facing Kansas City. Text UTD to 816-601-4777 to join the conversation. Get more information here.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas Citycommunity engagementWest SidecommunityLatinoshispanic
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Perez
As KCUR’s Community Engagement Producer, I help welcome our audiences into the newsroom, and bring our journalism out into the communities we serve. Many people feel overlooked or misperceived by the media, and KCUR needs to do everything we can to cover and empower the diverse communities that make up the Kansas City metro — especially the ones who don’t know us in the first place. My work takes the form of reporting stories, holding community events, and bringing what I’ve learned back to Up To Date and the rest of KCUR.

What should KCUR be talking about? Who should we be talking to? Let me know. You can email me at zjperez@kcur.org or message me on Twitter at @zach_pepez.

See stories by Zach Perez
Halle Jackson
Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content