Kansas City snow day? These are the best places to go sledding around the metro

Kansas City’s first snowfall of the season arrived in late November, blanketing the metro in a few inches of glorious snow.

Although the current forecast doesn’t show any big storms coming our way, we all know how quickly Midwest weather can change. If we're lucky, maybe we’ll see at least one big snow before the season’s end.

One of the best ways to spend a snow day? Sledding, of course!

There are lots of sledding hills across the Kansas City metro. You might already know about one of the most popular at Brookside Park, thecontroversially nicknamed "Suicide Hill" at 56th and Brookside Boulevard, with its varied terrain. Or Gillham Park at 41st and Gillham in Hyde Park, with its smaller slopes near the baseball diamond ideal for young kids.

If you’re willing to spend a few bucks, you could even give tubing at Snow Creek a try — if you can get a ticket.

To prepare you for the next big snow, we've got recommendations for some of the best sledding hills in the Kansas City metro. Don’t forget to bundle up properly, and have fun!

Blue Valley Park

Kansas City Parks and Recreation You'll find a smooth, snowy ride while sledding at Blue Valley Park in Kansas City, Missouri.



This sledding hill at Blue Valley Park, facing 23rd Street, stretches 400 feet long. Look for a smooth, snowy ride. But a word of caution: Be careful not to slide into trees or roads!

Blue Valley Park: 2301 Topping Ave., Kansas City, Missouri

Mackay Hall at Park University

City of Parkville, Missouri Students at Park University have been known to slide down the hill on cafeteria trays — but it’s recommended you bring your own sled.

On the campus of Park University, Mackay Hall faces south on a hill that overlooks the Missouri River. Students at Park have been known to slide down this hill on cafeteria trays — but it’s recommended you bring your own sled or saucer.

Grab a pie from Stone Canyon Pizza Company to warm up after your adventure! And if you’re looking for more things to do around Parkville, check out our beginner’s guide to the city.

Mackay Hall at Park University: 8700 NW River Park Dr., Parkville, Missouri

Penn Valley Park

Kansas City Parks and Recreation The hills at Penn Valley Park are fun for all ages but recommended for older kids.



There are a few hazards to watch for when sledding at Penn Valley Park — including a small lake and trees. The hills are fun for all ages but recommended for older kids who have more experience navigating obstacles.

Penn Valley Park: West 28th and Wyandotte, 31st Street and SW Trafficway, Kansas City, Missouri

Stump Park

City of Shawnee, Kansas One sledding hill at Stump Park in Shawnee, Kansas, has a steep grade that might be best for older kids, but you’ll also find another slope better suited for the young ones.

This 60-acre park is named for Charles J. Stump, the first full-time chief of the Shawnee Police Department from 1964 to 1987. One sledding hill at Stump Park has a steep grade that might be best for older kids, but you’ll also find another slope better suited for the younger kids.

Stump Park: 4751 Woodland Drive, Shawnee, Kansas

Westwood Park

Kansas City Parks and Recreation The sledding hills at Westwood Park are appropriate for all ages.

Westwood Park, a 9.3-acre park in the Westwood neighborhood, is a popular spot for sledding. The slopes have been described as “a long ride, but not too bumpy,” and “not too steep for first-timers,” so it’s appropriate for all ages.

There are also two shelters at the park, including one with a fire pit.

Westwood Park: 47th and State Line Road, Westwood, Kansas; 47th and Wyoming, Kansas City, Missouri.

Even more great Kansas City sledding spots