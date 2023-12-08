Here's what to do with kids in Kansas City this holiday season

Kansas City during the holidays is magical, with hundreds of activities and events for kids of all ages.

There are iconic traditions like the glistening lights at the Country Club Plaza and the Fairy Princess at the Kansas City Museum. But there are also several newer attractions, like the Holiday Reflections "Forest Fountain" at Union Station and the GloWild North Pole Village at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium.

If you're looking to take your kids to a live performance, Kristina Light from KC Parent Magazine's top pics are "A Christmas Carol" at Kansas City Repertory Theatre and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" at The Coterie Theatre.

"It is as if you were seeing the Rankin and Bass production on stage," Light said about "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical." "Absolutely whimsical and totally delightful for children."

A full list of Light's recommendations for fun things to do with kids this holiday season can be found at kcparent.com.

