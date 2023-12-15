Kansas City's gingerbread man created an enormous edible village at City Market

Jon Lovitch spends the entire year planning, baking, and building houses for the holiday season. He holds the Guinness World Record for the largest entirely edible gingerbread village — 1,251 houses. That record was set in 2017 in Corona, New York, the fourth time that he's claimed the title.

This year, his festive villages, known as “GingerBread Lane,” are on display in four cities: New York, Philadelphia, Houston, and Kansas City.

At the City Market location, there are several features inspired by Kansas City — like an ice rink modeled off of the one at Crown Center, and the new KC Current stadium. Though the City Market installation won't break his world record, the village still boasts some impressive statistics.

"There's a little over 300 pounds of gingerbread,1,800 pounds of icing, and 300 pounds of candy," said Lovitch. "It's all incredibly edible."

But he warns against eating his sweet creations.

"In such a culinary paradise like City Market, why would you want to eat these things that have been sitting out for a year?"

You can catch GingerBread Lane in the Arabia Steamboat Museum at City Market until Jan. 13, 2024.

