© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City's gingerbread man created an enormous edible village at City Market

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Erb
Published December 15, 2023 at 3:59 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Jon Lovitch poses with gingerbread village. He is laying down with a black shirt on behind three ginger bread houses.
Courtesy of Jon Lovitch/Houston Farmers Market
GingerBread Lane runs at City Market until January 13th.

Kansas City native Jon Lovitch is a full-time gingerbread man who holds the Guinness World Record for the “largest entirely edible gingerbread village." To make this year's display at City Market, it took 300 pounds of gingerbread and 1,800 pounds of icing.

Jon Lovitch spends the entire year planning, baking, and building houses for the holiday season. He holds the Guinness World Record for the largest entirely edible gingerbread village — 1,251 houses. That record was set in 2017 in Corona, New York, the fourth time that he's claimed the title.

This year, his festive villages, known as “GingerBread Lane,” are on display in four cities: New York, Philadelphia, Houston, and Kansas City.

At the City Market location, there are several features inspired by Kansas City — like an ice rink modeled off of the one at Crown Center, and the new KC Current stadium. Though the City Market installation won't break his world record, the village still boasts some impressive statistics.

"There's a little over 300 pounds of gingerbread,1,800 pounds of icing, and 300 pounds of candy," said Lovitch. "It's all incredibly edible."

But he warns against eating his sweet creations.

"In such a culinary paradise like City Market, why would you want to eat these things that have been sitting out for a year?"

You can catch GingerBread Lane in the Arabia Steamboat Museum at City Market until Jan. 13, 2024.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastholidayCity MarketSteamboat ArabiaKansas Cityholiday planning
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Erb
Elizabeth Erb is a production intern for KCUR 89.3's Up To Date. She is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School and the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program. You can email her at eerb@kcur.org.
See stories by Elizabeth Erb
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content