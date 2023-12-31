© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
These are the Johnson County Library’s most checked-out books of 2023

Shawnee Mission Post | By Juliana Garcia
Published December 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
A few of the top titles on Johnson County Library's most checked out adult fiction list.

Romance novels and romance-fantasy titles topped the check-out charts in Kansas' most populous county. Among kid readers, authors Mo Willems and Jeff Kinney cleaned up.

Romance novelists and the romance-fantasy genre are driving readers to Johnson County Library.

The library system’s most-checked out book lists of 2023, which exclude the month of December, show romance novelist Colleen Hoover still tops the charts — and romance fantasy novels are also popular.

Gregg Winsor, a reference librarian with Johnson County Library, told the Post that the library system’s readers are always looking for the next big read to place a hold on.

That allows Johnson County Library to focus its efforts on finding more hidden gem authors and books to showcase to readers, such as on the library’s “notable” lists.

“Our readers are extremely whip smart, well read and very good,” Winsor said.

Winsor said the dominant authors for children’s books represent the relatable nature of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney and younger children’s parents gravitating to books they read, like those authored and illustrated by Mo Willems.

Most popular check-outs

Below are the most popular check-outs by genre, according to Johnson County Library. (See last year’s list here).

Adult fiction

Adult nonfiction

Young adult

Juvenile (older kids)

Easy reader (young kids)

Top 10 most popular items on hold

Below are the top 10 most popular items on hold at the Johnson County Library, according to the library system.

This story was originally published by the Shawnee Mission Post, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.
