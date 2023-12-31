These are the Johnson County Library’s most checked-out books of 2023
Romance novels and romance-fantasy titles topped the check-out charts in Kansas' most populous county. Among kid readers, authors Mo Willems and Jeff Kinney cleaned up.
Romance novelists and the romance-fantasy genre are driving readers to Johnson County Library.
The library system’s most-checked out book lists of 2023, which exclude the month of December, show romance novelist Colleen Hoover still tops the charts — and romance fantasy novels are also popular.
Gregg Winsor, a reference librarian with Johnson County Library, told the Post that the library system’s readers are always looking for the next big read to place a hold on.
That allows Johnson County Library to focus its efforts on finding more hidden gem authors and books to showcase to readers, such as on the library’s “notable” lists.
“Our readers are extremely whip smart, well read and very good,” Winsor said.
Winsor said the dominant authors for children’s books represent the relatable nature of the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series by Jeff Kinney and younger children’s parents gravitating to books they read, like those authored and illustrated by Mo Willems.
Most popular check-outs
Below are the most popular check-outs by genre, according to Johnson County Library. (See last year’s list here).
Adult fiction
- “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel” by Bonnie Garmus
- “It Starts With Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
- “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
- “Mad Honey: A Novel” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan
- “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- “Reminders of Him: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
- “Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes
- “Verity” by Colleen Hoover
- “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel” by Laura Dave
Adult nonfiction
- “An Immense World: How Animal Sense Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong
- “A Guide to Midwestern Conversation” by Taylor Kay Phillips, illustrated by Jovaney Hollingsworth
- “Good Boundaries and Goodbyes: Loving Others Without Losing the Best of Who You Are” by Lysa TerKeurst
- “What An Owl Knows: The New Science of the World’s Most Enigmatic Birds” by Jennifer Ackerman
- “The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry: Staying Emotionally Healthy and Spiritually Alive in Our Current Chaos” by John Mark Comer, foreword by John Ortberg
- “The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz
- “Boundaries: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life” by Henry Cloud and John Sims Townsend
- “Mere Christianity: A Revised and Amplified Edition, with a New Introduction, of the Three Books, Broadcast talks, Christian Behavior, and Beyond Personality” by C.S. Lewis
- “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer” by Harris Faulkner
- “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution” by Rainn Wilson
Young adult
- “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins
- “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins
- “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han
- “Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins
- “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson
- “Mockingjay” by Suzanne Collins
- “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- “It’s Not Summer Without You: A Summer Novel” by Jenny Han
- “The Final Gambit” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas
Juvenile (older kids)
- “Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney
- “Big Shot” by Jeff Kinney
- “The Deep End” by Jeff Kinney
- “Wrecking Ball” by Jeff Kinney
- “The Last Straw” by Jeff Kinney
- “The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney
- “Hard Luck” by Jeff Kinney
- “The Third Wheel” by Jeff Kinney
- “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” by Jeff Kinney
- “Double Down” by Jeff Kinney
Easy reader (young kids)
- “Watch Me Throw the Ball” by Mo Willems
- “I Love My New Toy!” by Mo Willems
- “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Joffe Numeroff, illustrated by Felicia Bond
- “Today I Will Fly!” by Mo Willems
- “The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!” words and pictures by Mo Willems
- “Happy Pig Day!” by Mo Willems
- “I Broke My Trunk!” by Mo Willems
- “Should I Share My Ice Cream?” by Mo Willems
- “Are You Ready to Play Outside?” by Mo Willems
- “My New Friend is so Fun!” by Mo Willems
Top 10 most popular items on hold
Below are the top 10 most popular items on hold at the Johnson County Library, according to the library system.
- “Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel” by Bonnie Garmus
- “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
- “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden
- “Hello Beautiful: A Novel” by Ann Napolitano
- “Spare” by Prince Harry
- “Remarkably Bright Creatures: A Novel” by Shelby Van Pelt
- “Demon Copperhead: A Novel” by Barbara Kingsolver
- “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover
- “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros
This story was originally published by the Shawnee Mission Post, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.