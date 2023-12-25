Kansas City stories that brought us joy in 2023, from the KCUR newsroom

2023 turned out to be the year that everybody in the world realized Kansas City was cool — but we’ve known all along.

Our sports teams won national championships. Fans and celebrities from across the world flocked here for concerts and major events (greeted by a new, art-filled airport).

And more importantly, every single day, we got to meet incredible, talented people who make this city come to life.

Of course, KCUR’s newsroom has also been reporting serious stories about our communities, producing investigations and constantly working to keep our audience informed.

But just like you, journalists can always use a little joy as a treat, and Kansas City certainly supplied plenty.

These are just a few of the stories that brought us happiness to report and read this year. We hope 2024 brings even more.

Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years

Matt Slocum / Associated Press Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

Kansas City turned into a citywide party the moment the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl — on a field goal, no less, with eight seconds left in the game.

That February evening, fans flooded into the streets to celebrate the franchise’s third championship win, declaring this Chiefs team was one for the history books.

KCUR’s Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, Carlos Moreno, and Frank Morris were in the middle of the crowds and brought back this story.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Kansas Citians cheer as the Chiefs make a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl on Feb. 12.

The entire Super Bowl run, while nerve-wracking at times, was filled with joy and Kansas City pride. For fans in Philadelphia, pride could be found at Big Charlie’s, a saloon that’s offered a safe haven for Chiefs supporters for decades. In Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the hometown of Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason, residents had reason to celebrate either way.

We were introduced to George Soma, a 94-year-old Chiefs groundskeeper who’s tended the turf at every single Super Bowl. Of course, you can call him “The Sodfather.”

We also met the Yeremenko family, who escaped the Russian invasion of Ukraine for Olathe, Kansas, and then got to watch the Chiefs victory frominside the stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Just a few days later, we watched the city turn bright red as a million people showed out for a massive victory parade.

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, middle, celebrates with fans during the Super Bowl parade on Feb. 15, 2023.

And if you weren’t into football, Kansas City had something for you too: A Super Bowl Sunday organ concert that’s been an accidental tradition for 24 years.

Whether 2024 will supply another celebration like that one, we’ll just have to wait and see.

A free furniture bank helps formerly unhoused Kansas Citians make a new place feel like home

Flourish, the only furniture bank of its kind in Kansas City, began 14 years ago in the basement of a church. It’s since expanded into a 30,000-square-foot warehouse in Grandview, Missouri.

Flourish collects gently used home furniture and occasional donations of new furniture, and its clients are referred from 80 social service organizations across the metro. Often, formerly unhoused residents get the opportunity to “shop” for the things they need when transitioning to a home of their own. And the best part? The spree costs nothing for these lucky shoppers.

A brand new airport terminal shows off ‘all the best of Kansas City’

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Volunteer travelers ride the escalator down to baggage claim at the new single terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Above them is Soo Sunny Park's "Molten Swing," one of many local pieces of art that decorate the facility.

At the end of February, Kansas City opened the gates to its new, $1.5 billion airport terminal, replacing a decades-old horseshoe design in an overnight switcheroo. The project was years in the making, and the largest public infrastructure project in city history, filled with specially-commissioned art and a slate of Kansas City restaurants.

On the first day, thousands of travelers came through the new facility, including people like Dawn Taylor, who arrived on the very first flight of the day. “The gate agents were dancing. There was Kool & The Gang, ‘Celebrate Good Times’ playing,” Taylor told us. “It was balloons, it was selfies, free popcorn, all kinds of things. Red carpet on the jetway going on to board the flight. And then when we flew in, we could look out the window, we had a water cannon salute with the fire trucks.”

Blue Valley High School student wins international science contest: 'I'll remember this forever'

Noor Haideri, a 16-year-old high school junior from Overland Park, Kansas, won first prize and a $250,000 college scholarship from the Breakthrough Junior Challenge this February.

Her video on the effect blue light has on sleep was selected over thousands of student submissions from all across the globe. "She challenges everybody to keep up with her," science teacher Dianne Dunn told KCUR’s Up To Date. "She just has this quest for knowledge."

Meet the 'three generations of nerds' and ‘jittery’ espresso drinkers at these Kansas City cafes

Carlos Moreno / KCUR If you come to Broadway Cafe more than once a week, you'll learn the coffee shop has a returning cast of characters.

Last year, KCUR started an occasional series called The Regulars, where we introduced audiences to Kansas City’s neighborhood hangouts and the customers who bring them to life.

For almost 30 years, TableTop Game and Hobby and its sister shop, Cardboard Corner Café, in Overland Park have created a second home to a growing community of tabletop and role-playing game enthusiasts. For some customers, it's why they moved to Kansas City in the first place. "This is our tavern table," one regular told Zach Perez.

An even older icon in the heart of Westport is Broadway Café, which has been a central part of the city’s coffee scene since 1992. It’s a place where people don't just grab their drinks to go, but they stay a while and make some friends. “This is one of the few coffee shops in Kansas City that doesn't change too much, and I think that's probably a big reason why the customers love it,” a customer told Allison Harris and Celisa Calacal.

How tiny saddles and youth rodeo might help keep another generation in rural Kansas

David Condos / Kansas News Service Braylin Barratt, left, stands with her friend Paisley Davis near the horse warm-up area. The nine-year-olds traveled to Young Guns from two different parts of Colorado that are hours apart, so getting together at rodeo events offers them a chance to hang out with each other.

While technically not about Kansas City, this story about small-town rodeos in Kansas was such a delight. It answers the important questions: How do you turn kindergartners into wranglers? “Little bitty saddles,” says Melissa Vander Hamm, “for little bitty kids.”

In western Kansas, where populations have been declining, rural residents are looking for ways to keep their farming and ranching lifestyle alive for the next generation, and youth rodeo programs might be part of the answer. Read the Kansas News Service story from David Condos.

Birds of a feather: How a wayward duck in Kansas City changed a homeless man's life

Frank Morris / KCUR Dave Hughes checking out a familiar blue heron he calls Old Timer at Brush Creek.

When Dave Hughes lost his job and his place to live, he found a measure of refuge living under a bridge on Brush Creek, in the middle of Kansas City. Then, an ostracized duck gave him a new lease on life.

“She didn't want to be alone. I'm convinced that she came to me looking for safety and companionship, which was the two things that I really needed,” Hughes said.

Hughes eventually found more stable housing, but he makes a point to return to Brush Creek to spend time with the duck and other wildlife in the area. Frank Morris has this story.

To navigate car-dominated Kansas City, these Congolese refugees teach each other how to drive

Noah Zahn / KCUR 89.3 Justin Bilombele (left) and Amuri Justin (right) are stand outside of the car in Kessler Park, where Bilombele taught Justin how to drive.

Refugees often struggle to get to jobs, school or the store without adequate transportation. And getting a driver’s license in Kansas City is hard enough without the added barriers of a new language and culture.

That's where Justin Bilombele comes in. After arriving in the city nearly 12 years ago, Bilombele taught himself to drive in the area around Kessler Park. Now, he’s passing the favor on to newer refugees. To report this piece, KCUR’s summer intern Noah Zahn got in the car with Bilombele and one of his students.

Kansas City’s oldest St. Joseph Table tradition makes its grand, cookie-filled return

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR 89.3 (L-R) Gina Mandacina, Francesca Cuccia, Linda Lipari, Gloria Pizzichino and Tina Ciarlelli are five of the many volunteers who help organize St. Joseph's Day celebrations at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Gloria and Linda took over the event from their mother, Mary Fasone, one of the women who started the tradition at the church.

The Feast of St. Joseph, on March 19, is a major celebration for Italian Catholics in Kansas City. Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Columbus Park lays claim to the city's original “St. Joseph Table," with volunteers spending weeks baking 30,000 homemade cookies.

Holy Rosary’s tradition came to an abrupt halt during the pandemic, and 2023 was the first year it returned to its full glory. Savannah Hawley-Bates got a taste.

From the West Coast to the Westside, Kansas City's lowrider culture spreads beyond its Latino roots

Lawrence Brooks IV / KCUR 89.3 Joe Shugrue standing next to his 1979 "Training Day" Chevy Monte Carlo, which he entered in the April 30 competition at Kansas Speedway.

Tim and Chris Lona have been leaders in Kansas City’s lowrider scene since the 1980s, when they took over Lona and Sons Automotive. Their shop competed in shows across the U.S., building thousands of cars for local and regional clients.

They’ve also had a front-row seat as lowrider culture grew from the metro’s Mexican American neighborhoods into a lifestyle that’s visible across the metro — especially once the weather gets nice. “Everybody just wanted to be a lowrider,” Tim Lona told Lawrence Brooks IV.

Yoli Tortilleria wins prestigious James Beard Award for 'Outstanding Bakery'

Carlos Moreno / KCUR Yoli Tortilleria was the first tortilla bakery to win a James Beard Award.

A Mexican tortilla bakery with a retail store on Jefferson Street in Kansas City’s Westside neighborhood and a manufacturing location on Bell Street won the 2023 James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery, one of the most prestigious honors in the American food industry. It also made history as the first tortilla bakery to win.

Another Kansas City establishment, the Shawnee cocktail bar Drastic Measures, was honored as a finalist in the category of Outstanding Bar.

This Kansas City photographer captured the beauty of every fountain in the 'City of Fountains'

Roy Inman / The City of Fountains: Kansas City's Legacy of Beauty and Motion The Henry Wollman Bloch Memorial Fountain in front of Union Station at 30 West Pershing.

Kansas City features more than 200 fountains at major landmarks and tucked into suburban neighborhoods. Every April, they get switched on for Fountain Day, marking the start of the season.

Roy Inman knows all of them intimately, and has photographed each one for his book "The City of Fountains: Kansas City's Legacy of Beauty and Motion.” Julie Denesha spoke with Inman about his book as an updated issue hit local stores.

Kansas City’s newest brewery isn’t just the first in Missouri owned by African Americans, it's 'sacred soil'

Vine Street Brewing Co. From left, Vine Street Brewing Company co-founders Kemet Coleman, Woodie Bonds Jr., and Elliott Ivory with their craft beer creations on the ground floor of the new brewery at 2010 Vine St. in Kansas City, Missouri.

Staking its claim as Missouri’s first Black-owned brewery, Vine Street Brewing opened in June in the Historic 18th and Vine district. “The ground that the brewery is on is a very significant part of American history and Black history,” says musician Kemet Coleman, one of the brewery’s owners. “We wouldn't have done it any other way.”

Vine Street Brewing’s co-owners say they want to create an inclusive, multicultural atmosphere with artwork, community service, music and — of course — beer. Lawrence Brooks IV has this story.

For Kansas and Missouri 'women of a certain age,' Granny Basketball is about 'feeling empowered'

Greg Echlin / KCUR 89.3 Tammy Agey, in blue, plays defense for the Classic Chassis from Des Moines, Iowa, in the Iowa Senior Games in June.

Tammy Agey remembers fondly her days of basketball glory in Independence, Missouri, when her 1984 St. Mary’s Trojans advanced to the Missouri state basketball semifinals with a 29-0 record. “It was so fun and exciting,” said Agey. “Not only as the team, but the whole school and the community.”

It’s part of why, decades later, Agey started playing Granny Basketball, a six-on-six game for women over 50 that’s catching on around the Midwest. Greg Echlin introduced us to two teams based in Olathe, the Kansas Sunflowers and the Kansas Cougars, who competed at the Granny Basketball League’s 20-team national tournament in Decorah, Iowa, in July.

Eritrean and Afghan immigrants use soccer to build community in Kansas City

Qasim Rahimi / KCUR 89.3 Sayed Reza Hosseini says his English has improved thanks to Saturday games with other refugees and Afghan-Americans on the open field at Shawnee Mission North High School.

Two stories we loved this year revolved around “the beautiful game” and its meaning for refugees making this city their new home.

After seeing some Eritrean youths get into trouble around Kansas City, Kansas, 22-year-old Abraham Atu started a soccer team to steer them the right way. The KC Legends Kumana Soccer team has players ranging from 15 years old to their mid-20s.

“The community isn't big, about 20 families or so, so we're working on everything to support each other,” Atu told Lawrence Brooks IV.

Every Saturday on the open fields at Shawnee Mission North High School, Afghan refugees meet with and play soccer against people from their home country. The weekly ritual also offers a chance to practice their English.

“It helps us build a cultural relationship and learn about each other because English is a global language,” Sayed Reza Hosseini, who arrived with his wife in 2021. Qasim Rahimi found this story for KCUR.

Kansas City got caught up in Barbie-mania

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 KC Streetcar's "Dream Streetcar" sits idle outside Union Station in September.

Our city was absolutely not immune to the bright and boisterous pop culture phenomenon that is the “Barbie” movie. Bars, restaurants, and every movie theater in the metro went all-out, and every crowd on opening weekend was seemingly decked from head to toe in pink.

Another thing that got pink-ified? The “Dream Streetcar.”

With SB Mowing, this Kansas man turns overgrown lawns into internet gold

There’s something hopeful and almost soothing about watching SB Mowing’s YouTube and TikTokchannels. Spencer finds yards that need attention — the wilder, the better — and knocks on the door to get the story.

Sometimes it’s an elderly homeowner who has trouble doing yard work. Sometimes the person inside doesn’t own a mower. Often the home is vacant and Spencer talks to the neighbors, who tell him it’s a perennial problem. Whatever the case, Spencer offers his services for free and gets to work. Suzanne Perez brings us this tale from Kansas.

A 7-year-old Pokémon master from Overland Park wants to be the very best in the world

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Seven-year-old Avery Vehlewald, from Overland Park competed in the Pokémon World Championships this year.

Avery Vehlewald just began competing this year and is already one of the top Pokémon masters in the world. In July, the 7-year-old beat 40 other players to win the junior division of the Pokémon North American International Championships, and in August he went on to compete in the Pokemon World Championship in Japan next to his 9-year-old brother Glenn, who also qualified.

Jodi Fortino found out the brothers are part of a family of Pokémon professionals; their mom played the video game and their father competed for more than a decade.

At the Ethnic Enrichment Festival, Maselina Conlon wants to give Kansas City a taste of Haiti

Savannah Hawley-Bates / KCUR 89.3 Maselina Conlon (L) and her niece, Lunise Isaac, have been volunteering at the Ethnic Enrichment Festival for over a decade. Conlon treasures it as an opportunity to teach people about Haiti.

For 44 years, Kansas City’s Ethnic Enrichment Festival has been bringing people together to celebrate their different cultures. Maselina Conlon has been a staple of the event since 1997, when she and her family moved to the city from Haiti.

The festival gives Conlon a crucial opportunity to share Haitian culture and dispel misconceptions, and every serving of goat stew is a chance to introduce someone to the country she loves. “I feel like I'm at home,” Conlon told Savannah Hawley-Bates.

Kansas City's new gender-neutral square dance makes every pard'ner feel welcome

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 Western wear was the fashion of the night for dancers wanting to experience the do-si-do scene at Oddball Hoedown.

This is also our personal pick for KCUR’s best headline of the year.

On a sweltering August night in the West Bottoms, a string band tuned up for an old-fashioned square dance.

It’s common for shindigs like this one to call out the steps with terms like "ladies" and "gents.” But here, violinist Rachel Krause has kicked off a new type of community dance: Oddball Hoedown, bringing all folks into the fold, no matter their gender.

“It is a queer-centered space," Krause told Julie Denesha. "But all oddballs and weirdos alike are welcome, and those who have this shared placement of value upon, like, inclusivity and celebration and respect.”

We met the aquatic friends at Kansas City Zoo's new aquarium

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 A family watches the action in the warm reef exhibit at the Sobela Ocean Aquarium.

The Sobela Ocean Aquarium at the Kansas City Zoo and Aquarium opened in September, after a decade of planning.

The 650,000-gallon attraction houses 200 species — more than 8,000 animals in total, including sea otters, turtles, sharks and octopus. Savannah Hawley-Bates and Carlos Moreno introduced us to a few of the new residents, including local celebrity Tortellini the sea turtle.

The Monarchs bring championship-winning baseball back to Kansas City

Greg Echlin / KCUR 89.3 The Monarchs celebrate on-field after beating the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association's West Division Championship Series, securing their spot in the Wolff Cup Finals series.

While the Royals had one of their worst seasons ever this year, winning baseball does exist in Kansas City.

It’s just in KCK, where the independent league Monarchs claimed their second championship in the last three years this September with a 7-6 win over the Chicago Dogs. Greg Echlin profiled the team ahead of the big game.

Swifites and the Beyhive flock to Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Shannon Rolle, displays a collection of beaded bracelets she plans to exchange with other Swifties at the Taylor Swift concert.

If 2023 was the year that concerts were so back, Kansas City played a special role in their big return.

In July, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour brought fans from across the Midwest to two sold-out shows in town. The whole metro got in on the fun, with North Kansas City, Missouri, renaming a street in her honor and businesses going all-in on friendship bracelets and merch.

(All this was before Travis Kelce helped make Taylor Swift a regular visitor here, catapulting the Chiefs and the city as a whole to the front of everyone’s minds.)

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Visitors to Union Station walk past the lighted sign celebrating performer Beyonce's appearance in Kansas City.

Just a few months later, Beyonce made Kansas City the final stop on her Renaissance World Tour. We talked with excited fans arriving from as far as London about what the concert meant for them — and how much they spent on their outfits.

Missouri man and his gourd set new world record for longest journey by pumpkin boat

Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3 With the Kansas City skyline as a backdrop, Christy Kurtz, Paddle KC Paddling Club, checks in with Steve Kueny who launched from Kaw Point Park in a 1293-pound pumpkin to attempt a Guinness World Record by paddling to Napoleon, Missouri.

It was the giant gourd that could. On an October morning, the sun peeked out over the Kansas City skyline as Steve Kueny set off from Kaw Point, where the Missouri and Kansas rivers come together.

His vessel? A 1,293-pound pumpkin. Wearing a wetsuit to protect him from the chilly water and morning air, Kueny was bound for Napoleon, Missouri, 38 miles downstream.

He completed the journey 11 hours later, an accomplishment that broke the Guinness World Record for longest distance float in a pumpkin.

At this 124-year-old livestock show, kids steal the spotlight with their prize animals

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 San Antonio native Allison Throckmorton, 8, shows off her sheep, Tornado, after competing at the American Royal.

More than 4,000 head of cattle, sheep, hogs, and goats arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, in October for the annual American Royal Livestock Show. The event, one of the largest livestock shows in the nation, goes all the way back to 1899.

More than 2,000 exhibitors, some as young as 7, traveled from all over the United States to compete in competitions and show off their livestock. Eva Tesfaye talked with some of the young competitors — and you’ll really want to check out the rest of these photos by Carlos Moreno.

The Kansas wildlife department grew mussels. Now, it’s putting them back where they belong

Stocking the state’s waters with protected mussel species is a new conservation strategy from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

This fall, the state released thousands of mussels grown in fish hatcheries into two southeast Kansas rivers that are struggling to maintain healthy shellfish populations. They stocked the Marmaton River with 7,175 Fatmucket mussels and the Neosho River with 1,300 of the federally endangered Neosho Mucket mussels. Celia Hack has more.

One Kansas City nonprofit makes Halloween a treat by giving kids with mobility aids free costumes

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 Lon Davis, founder of Walkin' and Rollin' Costumes (kneeling at right), works with students from Olathe East High School to fit Lucas Dahmer's new jet fighter costume over his wheelchair at Planet Anime on Oct. 21, 2023.

Since 2015, Walkin’ and Rollin’ Costumes has made Halloween an inclusive holiday by creating free custom costumes for kids who use walkers or wheelchairs. That means the world to kids like 4-year-old Lucas Dahmer, who has cerebral palsy.

Lucas became obsessed with the movie “Top Gun: Maverick,” and, thanks to Walkin’ and Rollin’, was able to trick-or-treat in a custom fighter jet costume that accommodated his wheelchair. From Savannah Hawley-Bates.

We rode Kansas City's new Ferris wheel for the best view of the skyline

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The KC Wheel opened for operations in December.

Although it's been visible from the ground for months, the 150-foot KC Wheel finally opened in December for a panoramic, albeit obscured, airborne view of Kansas City.

With climate-controlled gondolas and a putt-putt course below, the wheel is the first installment of the Pennway Point entertainment district, adding quite a lot of color to the evening landscape. We got to take one of the very first rides.

Now rising beside the Missouri River, the Kansas City Current's soccer stadium shows 'respect'

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The KC Current stadium is currently under construction in Berkley Riverfront Park in north Kansas City.

Something else to look forward to in 2024: The opening of the KC Current’s new home on the Berkley Riverfront — the first stadium built specifically for women’s soccer anywhere in the world.

“I can’t believe our luck,” said Erin Atherton, a recent soccer fan who enjoys taking her teenage daughter to games. “We can’t wait for it to open and to go to that first game.” Frank Morris brings us there.