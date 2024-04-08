© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch the 2024 total solar eclipse as it crosses the United States

By The NPR Network
Published April 8, 2024 at 9:13 AM CDT
The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024.
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio
The path of totality and partial contours crossing the U.S. for the 2024 total solar eclipse occurring on April 8, 2024.

This will be the last chance to catch a total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. for about 20 years, so here's what you need to know to safely enjoy! The Kansas City area can expect to see about 89% coverage, with the peak occurring around 1:54 p.m.

April 8, 2024 there will be a total solar eclipsethat crosses from the Pacific coast of Mexico through the United States.

According to NASA, totality will start around 11:07 a.m. PDT/1:07 EDT in Mexico and leave Maine at around 1:30 pm PDT/3:30 pm EDT. Precisely when you'll be able to see the eclipse — and what kind of eclipse you'll be able to see — will depend on your location and time zone.More on that here.

This will be the last chance to catch a total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. for about 20 years, so here's what you need to know to safely enjoy!

Livestreams from along the path of totality

View from Vermont

Vermont Public will livestream views of the eclipse from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Tune in starting at 3 p.m. ET.

View from New Hampshire

NHPBS will livestream the solar eclipse from Lancaster, N.H. starting at 12 p.m. ET.

View from Maine

Maine Public will livestream from Mars Hill, Maine, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Loading...

More resources to enjoy the eclipse

NPR will be sharing highlights herefrom across the NPR Network throughout the day Monday if you're unable to get out and see it in real time.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Arts & Life solar eclipsespaceastronomy
The NPR Network
Dreading the paywall? Not on KCUR.
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and award-winning podcasts.
Your donation helps keep nonprofit journalism free and available for everyone.
Donate Now