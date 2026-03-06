© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri House passes bill to give secretary of state election fraud investigation powers

KBIA | By Maggie LeBeau
Published March 6, 2026 at 10:43 AM CST
A woman votes in the presidential primary election in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10, 2020. Missouri Democrats and unaffiliated voters will participate Saturday, March 23, 2024, in the state's first party-run presidential primary since Republican lawmakers canceled the state-run presidential primary in 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
A woman votes in the presidential primary election in Kansas City on March 10, 2020.

The Missouri secretary of state may be given additional subpoena power to investigate complaints of election fraud under a bill that now heads to the state Senate.

The Missouri secretary of state may be given subpoena power to investigate complaints of election fraud under terms of legislation passed Thursday in the House.

With subpoena power, the secretary of state could call for records or witnesses related to an election investigation. If someone refuses to present materials or be interviewed, they could be held in contempt of court.

Rep. Eric Woods, D-Kansas City, said with the federal government demanding personal data from states, the subpoena power could be misused.

"I continue to have a concern that this power could potentially be abused, especially given the time that we are in with rhetoric around elections in this country," Woods said.

Bill sponsor Rep. Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair, said the materials and witness interviews subpoenaed would just give the secretary of state more information to determine fraud.

"Subpoena power does not mean an instance of probable cause. Probable cause doesn't mean the prosecutor is going to prosecute even if they bring the case, it doesn't mean the person is guilty," Banderman said. "It simply gives our secretary of state the ability to subpoena information to find out if it's credible or not."

The bill would also give the secretary of state's office access to records the Department of Revenue maintains on the citizenship status of licensed drivers.

Although Woods opposed granting subpoena power, he agreed with the provisions to share Department of Revenue records and increased funding for election system technology.

The bill now moves to the Senate.

Politics, Elections and Government Missouri legislatureMissouri House of RepresentativesMissouri Secretary of StateElectionsMissouri Department of Revenue
Maggie LeBeau
