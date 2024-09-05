A streetwear brand created by Travis Kelce's childhood friend makes the leap to Kansas City

As anticipation builds for Thursday’s Chiefs home opener at Arrowhead Stadium, Aric Jones is channeling that energy into his streetwear venture — a play that brings Travis Kelce’s childhood best friend’s lifestyle and clothing brand from Cleveland Heights to Kansas City.

Homebred is debuting a six-month showroom at KC Beauty Collective, 1819 Wyandotte St., during First Fridays this week in the Crossroads Arts District. The timing is no accident, said Jones, founder of Homebred, with the clothing brand’s athleisure style aligning perfectly with Kansas City’s football culture and the influx of visitors during the NFL season.

Fans of Chiefs tight-end Kelce might recognize Jones — who shares not only a hometown but a long friendship with the Kelce brothers — from the celebrity-packed suites overlooking Chiefs games during the 2023 season. Paparazzi even caught him cheering alongside Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift amid Kansas City’s most-recent Super Bowl run.

Jones’ deep-rooted connection to Kansas City, however, extends beyond just the game, he said.

“Kansas City, next to Cleveland, is the second-most important community to me. It just made sense to bring this concept here now, especially with the direction I want to take the brand,” Jones said.

KC Beauty Collective, a female-centered spot for beauty services and other entrepreneurial ventures, found Homebred’s message and vibe to be a perfect match for women who are also fans of streetwear.

“They came to me about having a space in the Collective,” said Jones. “The concept of ‘Raiding Your Boyfriend’s Closet’ resonated, especially since women are a significant part of our customer base.”

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Shirts from the brand Homebred.

For the next six months, the showroom is expected to showcase Homebred’s latest collections and host unique events. Jones has ambitious plans for the space, including an exclusive event series called “Project H,” designed to recreate nostalgic house party vibes.

“We want to create an experience where people can come in, catch a vibe, and build community. This space allows us to do more, and that’s the goal for 2024,” he said.

His second home

Kansas City was the first place Jones lived after college, and he quickly integrated into the city’s social scene, especially around football.

A couple of his close friends include Josh Lewis, founder of Kin Seltzer; KuEatsFresh founder and personal chef to professional athletes Kumar Ferguson; and Kelce, a lifelong companion who has supported Homebred from the beginning. Their 29-year friendship began when they played on the same hockey team as kids — Jones was 4, and Kelce was 5.

Kelce — now boasting a resume that includes everything from game show host and cereal pitchman to podcast star and serial entrepreneur — also shares Jones’ passion for fashion; he founded his own brand, Tru Kolors, in 2019.

“Travis is supportive of everything. He’s worn Homebred gear at press conferences, during the Super Bowl, and in private,” said Jones.

Courtesy photo Travis Kelce, center, visits a suite packed with friends and family — including KuEatsFresh founder Kumar Ferguson, Homebred founder Aric Jones, and pop star Taylor Swift — during a Kansas City Chiefs playoffs game in 2024.

“But for me, it’s not about telling him every detail, it’s about working hard, and when the job is done, sharing the success with him and everyone else who has believed in this brand from the start,” he added.

Bringing Cleveland Heights to Kansas City

Homebred’s sleek, streetwear style is inspired by the fashion Jones saw in Cleveland Heights, where he — driven by his city’s deep sense of pride — launched a brand that initially focused on representing his hometown even when he travels outside of the city.

“The first thing that went through my mind was that I couldn’t wear something from somewhere else — I had to wear something that says Cleveland Heights first,” said Jones. “I designed those first pieces in 2017, and it’s been a journey of growth ever since.”

His first line featured shirts branded with “Heights.” Now, Homebred’s clothing reflects the brand’s name in a casual, minimalist style, including hoodies, water bottles, sweatpants, and more.

As Homebred has evolved, Jones is expanding its reach to easily represent different cities while keeping his original vision.

“I think staying true to my roots is about staying true to myself and the people who helped me get here,” he said. “As long as the brand authentically represents us, whether through content, events, or merchandise.”

Impact beyond the threads

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Homebred's style is inspired by the fashion that Aric Jones saw in Cleveland Heights.

Jones envisions expanding Homebred far beyond Kansas City (and Cleveland), with a goal of seeing his brand in major retailers that fit the city style of the brand like Urban Outfitters.

“I’m working toward that vision, but if it doesn’t happen, that’s OK; What’s important is the journey and the growth along the way,” he said.

Beyond fashion, Jones dreams of creating a lasting impact through initiatives and community efforts like the Homebred Scholarship Fund.

“My heart is really in these kids,” he said, recalling a prom giveaway he organized in 2019 for students at his high school. “I never wanted a kid to go through what I did when I had to fund my own senior prom out of pocket. I want to build off that experience and continue giving back.”

Inspired by his best friend Kelce’s platform with the Chiefs, Jones aims to use Homebred to make a difference in his own way.

“Travis has this awesome platform with the NFL and the Chiefs,” he said. “For me, Homebred is about creating a platform that allows me to do everything I want to do: give back, create, and make an impact.”

As the grand opening of the showroom approaches, Jones remains focused on the bigger picture.

“I’m excited to show everyone the next step in Homebred’s journey,” he said. “This showroom is just the beginning, and I’m ready to keep pushing, keep growing, and keep giving back.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.