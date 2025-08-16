Paddle around Kansas City at these spots for kayaking, canoeing and other water sports

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Yes, Missouri and Kansas are known for big muddy rivers, but they’re also a small-craft lover’s paradise.

Canoers, kayakers and stand-up paddle board fans around Kansas City have an abundance of water options at their proverbial paddle tips: gliding across a calm lake, navigating the edges of a river or a large stream, and everything in between.

With an inflatable craft in the trunk or a rental lined up at a local outfitter, you can hit the water with ease.

Here’s everything you need to know to paddle your way through the metro.

Defunded, but not defeated KCUR is committed to local, independent journalism. We need your support to do it. Donate now

Parks, lakes, and calm rivers to paddle in

Filip Mroz / Unsplash Many lakes and rivers around Kansas City are perfect for a leisurely paddle to enjoy nature.

The Kansas City region offers dozens of spots where paddlers can launch and explore in safety.

Here are a few highlights that are all suitable for beginners. Many have on-site rentals or easy carry-in access.

Shawnee Mission Park Lake | 7900 Renner Rd., Shawnee

A regional favorite of small craft adventurers, this 120-acre lake should be high in your list thanks to often-calm water and easy access. Watercraft rentals available via Shawnee Mission Park Marina.

Lake Jacomo | 7401 W. Park Rd., Lee’s Summit

Part of the 970-acre Fleming Park, this expansive lake is ideal for day-long excursions. Kayak and paddleboard (and even fishing boat) rentals are available.

Blue Springs Lake | 1500 NE Bowlin Rd., Lee’s Summit

Another Jackson County gem, this 720-acre lake allows for both calm-water paddling and more open exploration. Another that’s very popular with local kayak and watersports fans.

Kill Creek Park Lake | 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe

Smaller and often less crowded than Shawnee Mission Park, this lake is beginner-friendly and scenic, with wooded shorelines. Bring your own gear or have an outfitter drop some for you.

Blue River | various entries

An overlooked-and-beautiful river, the Blue drains well over half of the Kansas City metro area. Beginning in Johnson County, it flows east into Missouri, joining the Missouri River near Independence. Various sites give guidance on this river and most others that are attractive to paddlers, but with river adventures, research and put-in/take-out planning is essential.

Local kayak and paddleboat rentals

Wengang Zhai / Unsplash If you are curious about paddling, there are places around the metro to rent equipment.

No boat? No problem. Rent the gear and get out on the water just as fast.

Consider skipping the big-box stores — locally run shops, outfitters and kiosks are the move.

Kansas City Kayak and Canoe

Kansas City Kayak and Canoe is perhaps the city’s go-to for Missouri River tours. Pre-planned short and long floats are ready for your booking, and this outfitter can accommodate your custom itineraries, too. Tour costs include craft and gear rental.

Just want to rent a kayak for the day? That’ll be $60, and the price includes a paddle and life jacket. Check out their site’s bookings page for availability.

KC Paddle Co.

Serving both Kansas City, Missouri, and Kansas, plus Lenexa, Shawnee and other areas on request, KC Paddle Co. rents inflatable kayaks and SUPs in two-hour increments. Call in or email, give them a location and head to the drop site. They’ll bring the gear, and all you have to do is have fun and be safe.

Paradise Outfitters

This staffed event slash kiosk-based outfitter specializes in pop-up events, group paddles and kayak/paddle board rentals in the Smithville Lake area. You can head to Bookeo for their staffed and guided events at Smithville Lake — ladies night, family night, special events, etc. — and check out Share Kayak for Paradise’s self-service rentals you can unlock anytime.

Interested in buying? You have options

Sail and Kayak Shop / Facebook Find new and used equipment at area outfitters.

One of the many great things about small watercraft is they are comparatively inexpensive. And, if you go with used craft, you can save even more. Here are a few shops for those ready to take the plunge.

Big Muddy Gear Exchange | 1 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, Kansas

This shop sells on consignment, so it’s best to call first to see if they have the boat of your dreams. Or, just drop in and leave with all the gear you never thought you needed! They can also repair your equipment, so this establishment may just become your favorite.

Sail and Kayak Shop | 425 S. Parker St., Olathe

This shop is a self-professed “small box store” that tends to offer options for the more seasoned kayaker and boater, but maybe that’s you! Another perk: Their website lists inventory so you can get yourself excited before you drop in.

Rogers Sporting Goods | 1760 N. Church Rd., Liberty

While geared more for fishing and hunting enthusiasts, Rogers Sporting Goods is a long-standing shop that also sells water-going accessories: vests, paddles, seats, dry bags and more. If you have a kayak or standing paddle board but need those accessories, stop on in. Or stop by anyway for one of the area’s best fishing tackle selections.

Safety training and tips for new paddlers

KOMU News A training course is highly advisable before heading out on the water.

Whether you're paddling a river bend or cutting across an open lake, water safety matters. And, once you’re out on big water, you’ll quickly see why a little knowledge will settle the nerves and keep you upright.

Note: Kansas and Missouri don’t require licenses for small craft – kayak, canoe, etc. – but a quick training course is highly advisable. Most courses can be completed in a few hours, are cheap or even free, and will provide a lifetime of confidence.

If you want to learn right and learn at your own pace, the American Canoe Association (ACA)’s Smart Start for Safe Paddling Online Course is for you. It covers how to select equipment, trip planning, on-water group management, staying safe in challenging weather, rescue priorities and protocols and more.

The organization also offers courses on small craft fishing, water rescue techniques and nautical “traffic” rules.

For community, instruction, outings, adventures and more, Kansas City Paddle Club is the area’s most organized and active body. They host over 100 events annually. Meet like-minded water lovers on local lakes and rivers or join them on adventures distant like multi-day floats on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River.

For some quick tips, the following are essentials when it comes to water adventures:



Always wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life vest.

Check the weather forecast and keep an eye on a weather app — avoiding high winds and storms are a must.

Let family and/or friends know your plans and locations if going out solo.

Bring more water than you think you'll need, and pack some energy-rich snacks.

Don’t forget sunscreen, a whistle (helps attract attention during emergencies) and a dry bag for your essentials (phone, keys, etc.).

While small watercraft, even inflatables, are generally stable, beginners should practice leaving and reboarding their boats and boards in shallow water, especially before venturing far from shore.

While a life jacket can keep you afloat, swimming back to shore with only one hand (the other having to hold onto your kayak) is exhausting and a little embarrassing.

Ready to buy some gear of your own? Consider inflatables

Wikimedia Commons Inflatables are a more portable option for paddlers.

Don’t want to commit to a roof rack? Inflatable kayaks and paddleboards have come a long way — and they’re increasingly becoming the entry point for paddlers in KC and beyond.

Modern inflatables can weigh under 30 pounds and pack down into a duffel bag, making them ideal for apartment dwellers or anyone who doesn't own a truck.

Prices should start around $200 for basic, mid-quality models, though durability and performance increase significantly around the $400-to-$800 range. Notable brands include Advanced Elements, Sea Eagle, iRocker, BOTE and many others.

How to choose your craft:



As with any other purchase, always check user reviews. Try to find a craft with a high rating that is free of any mention of significant product failures.

Consider solo vs. tandem, weight limits and valve quality.

If you’re set on buying a paddleboard, remember that wider is more stable. Longer boards glide well, while shorter boards are more maneuverable.

For paddleboards, you might select one with a convertible double and single paddle so you don’t have to switch sides with each stroke.

Lastly, think about getting into or out of – or, off – your craft. Kayaks and canoes sit lower than paddle boards, so if you have mobility issues, consider a long, wide paddleboard with an attachable seat.

Several local outfitters – some of the ones above – rent inflatables, so you can try before you buy.

Final paddle cautions

Ben White / Unsplash With the right equipment and proper training, kayaking and paddleboarding in Kansas City is more accessible than ever – and truly friendly for beginners and casual recreation.

Before heading out, check for lake-specific regulations. Some city lakes, such as Lake Lenexa, don’t allow personal watercraft at all, while others may require permits or have limited hours.

Most importantly: Please avoid the Missouri and Kansas Rivers unless you’re with an experienced guide or part of an organized float. Both rivers are wide, at times deceptive — an area may seem slow but is in fact fast-moving — and not recommended for beginners.

Especially on the Missouri, strong currents and shifting channels provide challenges for even experienced paddlers. Dikes and wing dams can create unnatural currents and eddies, and paddlers have been drowned by obstacles and undertows.

Those warnings aside, kayaking and paddleboarding in Kansas City is more accessible than ever — and truly friendly for beginners and casual recreation.

Whether you're chasing solitude, fitness or just a little cooling splash, the water's waiting for you.