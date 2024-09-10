© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri-based Mission Taco rebrands as Session Taco after lawsuit from tortilla company

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published September 10, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Mission Taco Joint in The Loop on Monday, September 9, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Mission Taco Joint in The Loop on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Mission Taco Joint in February settled a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by the company that makes Mission Foods. The St. Louis-based restaurant chain has two locations in the Kansas City area.

A St. Louis-based taco chain is changing its name.

Mission Taco announced Monday that it will transition to Session Taco over the coming months. In addition to the new name, the company will be making changes to its menus by adding some new items and removing others.

“Session represents a lot of things we love - skate sesh, surf sesh, jam sesh - all approachable, laidback, fun, and connective experiences, and that’s how we want our guests to feel too,” co-owner Adam Tilford said in a statement.

Gruma Corporation, the company that makes a variety of tortilla products under the Mission Foods brand, sued Mission Taco in 2023 for trademark infringement. The two sides reached a confidential settlement in February.

Mission Taco has eight locations in Kansas City and St. Louis.

