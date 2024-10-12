Want to go bowling in Kansas City? These are some of the best lanes around the metro

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday .

The Kansas City area has been home to bowling establishments since at least 1884. According to the Kansas City Public Library, the city’s earliest lanes “were often found in saloons or bars, billiards rooms, clubhouses, parks and other entertainment areas.”

Indoor bowling was a basement affair, and outdoor grass lanes were also not uncommon.

And while you can bowl in all 50 states (plus U.S territories), the game as we know it today effectively originated in the Rust Belt, with Milwaukee claiming the title of “The Bowling Capital of America.”

History site “Wisconsin 101," from UW-Madison, notes that bowling “evolved in the mid-nineteenth century United States from imported European games like the German kegling,” first landing on the east coast and spreading “to the Midwest … as German-Americans migrated across the continent.”

Once dubbed a "poor man’s country club," today’s alleys are most often anything but.

Lucky for us, the Kansas City region is bowling rich, and residents have a diverse mix of venues to choose from, including classic lanes-and-snack bar setups to full-on entertainment complexes.

Let’s dive in.



Bowling around the metro

Diamond Bowl Along with Presidential-themed bowling lanes, Diamond Bowl & Billiards offers a variety of activities in Independence, Missouri.

Gladstone Bowl

Open for over 60 years, Gladstone Bowl is a must-visit community cornerstone. It features a pro shop for the serious rollers, drinks and food like mini corn dogs and burgers from Smitty’s to keep your hunger in check (note those throwback prices) and activities for younger bowlers.

A classic wood-lane establishment, Gladstone Bowl got a remodel in the ‘90s that brought automatic scoring and synthetic lanes, but the changes haven’t phased customers.

Gladstone Bowl has been recognized year in and year out by Gladstone Dispatch readers as the “Best Bowling in the Northland.” If you only head out to one bowling establishment, make plans to get to these lanes.



300 NW 72nd St., Gladstone, MO 64118

Lunar Bowl

Newer but also beloved, Lunar Bowl has been a bowling fan haven in Blue Springs for 20 years.

Maybe their most unique offering: Cosmic Bowling. Advertised as “a night club experience without the pressure to dance,” this bowling experience features disco lighting, current and classic dance hits and shoes for up to six bowlers for $80 a lane.

Karaoke fans will also feel welcome. Lunar Bowl’s Blue Moon Lounge will let you grab the mic Saturdays at 7 p.m. And, beyond singalongs, this “dimly starlit and relaxing” venue is designed to give visitors a break from the sounds of pin breaks and gutter slams, and features a memorable 52-foot moon over the seating area.

Add in a pro shop, free live music performances by local bands and more, and Lunar Bowl is the full package.



2001 N.W. 7 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64014

Sterling Bowl

Just beating Gladstone Bowl on the longevity front, locally owned and operated Sterling Bowl has been in business since 1959 and features 24 lanes, a pro shop, snack bar, lounge, special parties, daily deals and more.

Now, where they really stand out is Cash-O-Rama. At Sterling Bowl, it’s possible to win money while bowling. You read that right.

Players who opt for Cash-O-Rama can win by knocking down colored pins or vying for side pots. The details are a little complex, so visit the link above and read up. Or, better yet, head to the venue and give it a go!

Other fun promos include Wednesday’s 50 Cent Mania. For a $6 cover, a player gets a $0.50 shoe rental and pays only $0.50 per game from 5-10 p.m. Lounge and snack bar specials are also offered.

On Thursdays, enjoy All You Can Bowl for $13 per person per two hours from 5-9 p.m. No reservations needed, and lanes are first come, first served.



11216 E. 24 Highway, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Main Event

More a family fun center than a bowling venue, Main Event does offer bowling but mixes in escape rooms, gravity ropes (think indoor ropes course), laser tag, virtual reality and a whole lot more.

Main Event is a good choice for the family with a bowler or two in it as opposed to a bowling family, if you catch my meaning.

And, they offer some pretty good deals, like a $12 per person single activity “play all day” special. And, their menu is pretty epic. Check out the hot-honey pepperoni flatbread which, though meant for one or two diners, is toppings-heavy. Or, if you can’t choose, the crowd pleasers section covers all the bases and leaves you nothing to do but nosh.



Kansas City North: 8081 NW. Roanridge Rd., Kansas City, MO 64151

Olathe: 11950 S. Kansas City Rd., Olathe, KS 66061

Independence: 4600 S. Cochise Court, Independence, MO 64055

Ward Parkway Lanes Ward Parkway Lanes is one of Kansas City's longest running bowling alleys, founded in 1959.

Ward Parkway Lanes

Ward Parkway Lanes ties Sterling Bowl on the longevity front — open 1959 — but it has evolved with the times. Visitors can expect all the alley usuals — a solid snack bar, league play and specials specials specials pretty much every night — but this establishment has also leaned into the Spark Bowling trend.

Like most of these alleys, it’s a good idea to call first to check lane availability. If you’re bowling curious and want to make an event out of your visit, they offer a mix of group and event packages. They also cater to families with a Saturday and Sunday family special. Or, if you just want to try bowling out before you go hog wild, you can pay per game.

Given this alley’s central location, it’s a good idea to call first to check lane availability.

1523 W. 89th St., Kansas City, MO 64114

Park Lane Family Fun Center

The Park Lane Family Fun Center is one of only a few venues in the KC area with Spark Immersive Bowling, an experience that blends bowling, a video gaming feel and a touch of VR. Curious? Check out how they have it set up in the center.

Not into the gaming aspect? If you want more of a party vibe, Park Lane also offers Cosmic Bowling — think light show mixing black lights, runway lights, pulsing music and videos.

Or, you can go classic and just bowl. And, kids bowl free — you gotta love that.

All the games aside, though, this bowling alley has leaned in to helping its community and has raised over $8,000,000 since 2011 for organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Make-A-Wish, the Special Olympics and others.



7701 Renner Rd., Shawnee, KS 66217

No Other Pub

For centrally-located readers, you too have bowling nearby. No Other Pub by Sporting KC in the Power & Light District is, naturally, a sports bar, but it’s also a gaming parlor and general lounge with bowling offered at $6 a game.

Other floor / general bar games include golf (you read that right) at $35 per hour, shuffleboard, foosball, cornhole, darts, billiards and even beer pong (free with a beverage purchase). There’s even a video gaming lounge for $25 an hour.

No Other Pub benefits quite a bit from being in P&L which maintains a rich and regularly updated events page.



1370 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64106

Diamond Bowl & Billiards

As much an arcade and lounge as it is a bowling alley, Diamond Bowl & Billiards in Independence offers eight lanes, eight pool tables, electric darts and arcade boards, and more. Fitting for the hometown of Harry S. Truman, the Diamond Bowl lanes are also themed after U.S. presidents.

If you care to test your vocal cords in front of the other patrons, Friday night’s your time to shine: KJ Mike hosts weekly from 7-11 p.m., and there’s no entry fee.

Don’t care to sing but want to vibe and maybe dance a little? On Saturdays, DJ Juice spins and mixes from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m., and, as with karaoke, entry is free.

Seniors are also welcome and can enjoy senior bowling Wednesdays through Fridays, all day. Get a lane for $20 an hour for up to six people, shoes included.

Their menu is all about the pub faves but does include one less-common item: a mozzarella plank. Curious? It is exactly what it sounds like: A plank of mozzarella, fried for cutting and sharing. Dig in!



218 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050

Lanes, lanes, lanes everywhere you look

Benjamin Faust / Unsplash Around Kansas City, you can join a league or hire a bowling coach to improve your game.

KC’s rich in so many ways, and that includes bowling. The listings above are just what caught our eye, but the metro area has many more establishments out there, including these gems:



How to find a bowling coach

Some folks like to learn a little about a sport before taking “the field,” and they have options.

The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) maintains a Coach Search portal that allows you to search by zip code and to adjust by radius. You can also search by name or browse a state’s listings, if you wish.

If you’re ready to consider playing regularly and want to explore your league options, you can learn more via the USBC — see their “League Details” page for a bit of general info about leagues, and then use their search page to find a local center with a league. Or, just call or visit your local bowling alley — most host league play and will be happy to guide you.

Really, visiting the alley closest to you is the best way to go: Your chances of finding a coach or pro and/or a league by going that route are good. And, this is a great way to forge a real connection with your local bowling community.