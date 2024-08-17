Road trip: Chillicothe, Missouri, is a perfect weekend destination any time of year

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Chillicothe, Missouri, is a 90-minute drive from downtown Kansas City, putting it in reach for visits quick or leisurely. With a population hovering around 9,000 (9,107 as of the 2020 census), the vibe is definitely small-town, but definitely not snoozeville.

After all, it has the claim to one of the greatest things ever: Chillicothe is in fact the home of sliced bread. There, Otto Rohwedder and partner Frank Bench began selling Bench’s loaves sliced by Rohwedder’s machine on July 7, 1928. The town and state now celebrate this unique history on Sliced Bread Day every year around July 7.

Beyond bread, the town’s pre-industrial history traces naturally to various Native American tribes, including the Missourias, the Iowas, the Sacs and Foxes and others. Between their dominant period and the en masse arrival of white settlers, Daniel Boone himself made an appearance in the region.

When visiting Chillicothe for the first time, consider heading straight downtown, parking, and strolling the square. The town is built around the centrally located Livingston County Courthouse, and numerous boutiques line the sidewalks.



Arts and culture

Main St. Chillicothe Murals painted by artist Kelly Poling around downtown Chillicothe illustrate the town's history.

One of the best ways to get to know downtown Chillicothe is to take in its murals on foot. The town boasts over 20 truly outstanding installments, many created by local artist Kelly Poling, who passed away in 2018. Poling was a cornerstone member of the Chillicothe community and a prolific muralist, credited with painting 61 murals over the span of 20 years.

Those sites are honestly a draw in of themselves, but once you’re in town, do consider the following:

Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery, 424 Locust St.

Staying with the visual art theme, Chillicothe is very lucky to be home to an art guild and gallery. Cultural Corner offers courses and other programming to help ensure locals have access to a diversity of arts enrichment opportunities.

Their Facebook page is the best stop for event info, and there you’ll see several options for all ages. They’re open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Lillian DesMarias Youth Library, 917 Washington St.

While many American towns can claim a library, few can claim to have one just for kids. The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library is an excellent example of a town rethinking an abandoned corporate property — in this case, a former Walgreens.

The youth library offers all the usual library services but also allows the check out of toys. And if you’re in need of some quick kiddo entertainment, they even have a Dial-a-Story system. Just ring up 660-240-8850.



Sports and recreation

Chillicothe Mudcats The Chillicothe Mudcats are one of the area's minor league baseball teams.

Chillicothe can check off most of the essentials when it comes to sports and rec: two golf courses, bowling, even an indoor go kart and family fun center. But it’s also host to some other very unique offerings:

Skate-o-rama, 813 Webster St.

Open only Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m., Skate-o-rama roller rink is a throwback pleasure that just doesn’t exist in many places anymore. $7 gets you all the skating you want. You can also have the whole place to yourself for a private party, for just $150.

The Chillicothe Mudcats, 298 Mack St.

Baseball fan? The summer-season M.I.N.K. college league runs during June and July, and Chillicothe’s got a team in the mix: The Chillicothe Mudcats. Tickets are $6 for general admission, $3 for seniors and $2 for students. The ballpark food here is great, and there isn’t a bad seat. Given that Chillicothe isn’t big, you’ll likely — and easily — strike up a conversation or two.



Dining and drinks

The Sip Among Chillicothe's dining options is The Sip, a popular wine bar that also serves flatbread pizzas.

While Chillicothe does lack a truly upscale dining establishment, it does offer a broad range of eats: everything from solid-if-Midwestern Mexican fare (El Toro) to a truly options-heavy taproom (Shooters Taproom & Kitchen). There’s even a new and popular hibachi option (Yogasaki Hibachi Express). These options, though, stand out:

Blackwater Restaurant & Lounge, 612 1st St.

Blackwater could fit in entertainment as much as dining, given its summer concerts (see their Facebook page’s events section). Tuned to the classic rock fans out there, the acts are definitely regional but come through more and more regularly. Food-wise, the chicken and waffle sliders are quite good, and they offer all the usual suspects when it comes to steaks (and do know how to cook them).

The Donut Palace, 702 Washington St.

Conveniently located right by Skate-o-rama (but sadly open at the opposite end of the day), The Donut Palace is another lovely throwback treasure. All your blood-sugar-bombing faves, at very, very reasonable prices, and available Tuesday through Sunday, 5 to 11 a.m. (noon on Saturdays).

The Sip, 304 Park Lane

Chillicothe doesn’t just have a wine bar — it’s popular too. The Sip does what good wine bars do, selling and pouring a diverse selection, and also offers a wide menu of flatbread pizzas. They also offer a regular wine club. $22 buys you eight tastings plus snacks and educational guidance. And attendees get 15% off bottles purchased the night of the event. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.



Seasonal happenings

Wikimedia From Sliced Bread Day in July to holiday lights in winter, enjoy annual events in Chillicothe.

Like all memorable towns, Chillicothe has its special events, too. The holiday season there is a little different than other places, given that many folks return home to visit family, so there’s an influx of people as opposed to an exodus. And there are Christmas lights — lots of them:

Simpson Park Festival of Lights

During a few weeks before Thanksgiving and running well after Christmas, Chillicothe’s Simpson Park on the north side of town is transformed by volunteers into the "Festival of Lights." A loop road through the park allows visitors to tour the displayed Christmas lights (an impressive scene of them, truly) from their vehicles during bad weather, and there is no cost to enter or drive through.

Chillicothe Farmers Market, 620 N. Washington St.

Situated about as central as it gets in Courthouse Square, the Chillicothe Farmers Market has been bringing in the country goods from May through October since 1987. The vendor count has waxed and waned, but it seems to be on the upswing, and attendance seems to be picking up. Jewelry and craft vendors, food vendors, produce and more. Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., “rain or shine.”



Out-of-town sights and activities

Daviess County Historical Society Nearby Jamesport is dotted with antique stores and is situated in the midst of Amish and Mennonite communities.

North Central Missouri is, frankly, an undeservedly overlooked region when it comes to outdoor recreation options. There’s an abundance of boating, hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, biking and even birdwatching options, and this area has its gems.

Fountain Grove Conservation Area, 32988 Blackhorn Dr., Meadville, MO 64659

One Chillicothe-adjacent area that can check almost every activity listed above is Fountain Grove Conservation Area, a vital fall-through-spring migratory stopping point for a surprising roster of birds. White pelicans, eagles, numerous water birds, songbirds, etc. are readily seen here. The area also supports good fishing, hunting and camping, too.

Making this one outdoor attraction all the more special are the nearby presence of many others like it: Locust Creek Covered Bridge State Historic Site, Pershing State Park, Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge and Yellow Creek Conservation Area.

For hunters who do try their luck here, there are several meat lockers in the area that can process deer.

The town of Jamesport

For those who do plan to visit Chillicothe beyond a few hours and who have a little time to spare, a trip to Jamesport is a worthy side trip. Just 24 miles northwest on State Highway 190, Jamesport is dotted with antique stores and is situated in the midst of Amish and Mennonite communities. Driving the side roads in the area — or even the highway — may eventually put you behind a horse and buggy, still the preferred mode of transportation of some of this area’s residents.

One particular Jamesport dining establishment itself is worth a trip just on its own: Country Cupboard. This homespun and homestyle eatery sells some outrageously good pie — some with meringue several inches in altitude. (And the fried pork tenderloins are huge.)