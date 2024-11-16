Excelsior Springs is a wonderland of Christmas and holiday delights. Here's a guide

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

It’s never too soon to begin planning for Christmas. Around Kansas City, you’ll find a wonderland of holiday markets, light shows, and themed activities.

For those of you seeking something different, we also crafted a list of cold-weather hidden gems worth exploring in the city.

But did you know that 35 minutes northeast of Kansas City lies a Christmas wonderland?

Joy is abundant in the historic downtown of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Known for its thrift stores, artsy vibes, historic homes, and friendly community, the small town begins its Christmas celebrations as early as the last week of November, perfect for those feeling the Christmas spirit (or the holiday shopping desire) ahead of time.



Downtown Holiday Open Houses

Visit Excelsior Springs Start holiday shopping early with Excelsior Springs' Downtown Holiday Open Houses.

Each year, the Downtown Holiday Open Houses officially mark the beginning of Excelsior Springs’ Christmas season. The small businesses open their doors from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., allowing visitors to start early to avoid the shopping crowd or come for an evening stroll before heading for dinner.

If you’re hunting for unique antique gifts for the eccentric friend in your life, stop by Finders Keepers. Style by Ry, created by Excelsior Springs native Ryanne Shade, is a local destination for anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe this season.

If you need a mid-shopping break, visit Other Trails for a coffee and tasty baked goods made from scratch. They also carry locally produced Hitch Hive Honey, premium loose leaf teas, and consciously sourced coffee beans. And did we mention that there is also a used bookstore in the back?



When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mistletoe Market

Visit Excelsior Springs Find handcrafted items at the Mistletoe Market.

Every holiday season, local and regional makers gather at The Montgomery Event Venue on the corner of South Thompson and Concourse Avenue to offer handcrafted gifts. If you love local jewelry, unique holiday fashion, and one-of-a-kind ornaments, Mistletoe Market is your treasure grove.

Some of this year’s vendors are woodcrafter Six Pence and A Shoe, which sells Christmas ornaments, decor and earrings; Windmill Acres Farm and their homemade goat milk soaps; Dovie’s Crafts & Quilts by Lawson artist Sandy Brewer; and Kansas City crochet artist Basic Stitch KC.

Since the Mistletoe Market overlaps with the Holiday Open Houses, be sure to plan your day accordingly. Afterwards, you can stop by Dubious Claims Brewing Company across the street for house-made brews, such as the Owen Me Money Lager with a classic malt flavor, or the Nitro Milk Stout with a roasted coffee profile. The Skyla's Mac-N-Cheese is also a must-try: it’s made with beer cheese!

When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hall of Trees

Visit Excelsior Springs See fun and creatively decorated trees in the Hall of Trees at Excelsior Springs' Hall of Waters.

26 Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, community organizations, holiday enthusiasts and artists will be on display inside the historic Hall of Waters. Once a health resort, this site is where two ferro-manganese mineral water springs were discovered in the 1880s. Now it's City Hall, with a visitors center and museum.

The building itself was a federal Works Projects Administration creation in 1936 and served as a distribution point for the mineral waters. The building incorporates Art Deco and Depression Modern elements with motifs referring to Mayan Indian culture, such as the mosaic tiles around the fountain.

Last year, local jewelry store Sturm Brothers put a massive diamond instead of the traditional star atop their tree, and CK Hair Salon turned their tree into a gremlin. Some even went beyond the traditional idea of a tree — Style by Ry used a mannequin and created a tree gown with pine needles and ribbons.

Casa di Vite, a international wine cafe downtown, built a swing seat with branches and fake grape vines with Santa sitting at the bottom, holding a glass and a bottle.

When: Saturday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 31

Lane of Lights

Visit Excelsior Springs A massive volunteer undertaking, proceeds from Excelsior Springs' Lane of Lights benefit local organizations.

If you’re looking for something different than Kansas City’s Christmas displays, the Excelsior Springs Lane of Lights will satisfy your explorer’s spirit, for sure. Entry is free but a $5 donation is suggested as proceeds will benefit the chosen hosting organization or school district for that night.

The display goes along Lover’s Lane on the north side of Isley Park Woods Natural Area. Each year, volunteers spend over 1,000 hours to set up and take down the displays.

Drive through the massive archway made with string-light hollies and enjoy hand-crafted displays such as gingerbread men, Santa, and sleighs. While most light fixtures are reused each year, the composition and orders are always different.

So use your imagination and craft a fresh tale: Did the reindeer go on a new adventure? Or, perhaps the elves threw themselves a secret Christmas party in the factory!

When: Saturday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 31

Holiday Homes Tour

Visit Excelsior Springs Excelsior Spring's Holiday Homes Tour explores 16 different residences decorated in a variety of styles for the holidays.

During this year's Holiday Homes Tour, gain exclusive access to 16 historic and modern private homes throughout Excelsior Springs for $15. Explore various architectural styles and vintage aesthetics to find decoration inspirations to implement in your own space.

The Bates Jewell House, a newly opened bed and breakfast, will have decor sponsored by downtown independent vendor space 414 Company, plus cookies, brownies, and dips from Willow Spring Mercantile.

Skyview Suites, which is also rentable as an Airbnb, is an ideal destination for anyone loving a rustic, light-industrial look, with original 1903 brick walls, large windows, and skylights.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 12 to 6 p.m.

Cocktails & Candy Canes

Visit Excelsior Springs The Cocktails & Candy Canes holiday crawl visit over 15 local businesses.

For $20 per person, you can enjoy a cocktail, treat, or gift from 15+ participants, including restaurants, breweries, and gift stores spread along Broadway Ave and S. Thompson Ave.

Cocktails & Candy Canes is one of the best holiday crawl deals around the Kansas City area, and provides a great opportunity to support small businesses.

For gifts, we recommend Copperhead Boutique + Floristry, Mind, Body & Soap Co., Willow Spring Mercantile, and Kilgore’s Vintage & Design. You can find handcrafted skincare products, soaps and bath bombs, jewelries, and various home decor items, perfect as stocking stuffers or thoughtful presents. For drinks, check out Casa Di Vite International Wine Cafe and Dubious Claims Brewing.