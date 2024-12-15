Kansas City's Jerusalem Cafe undertakes a major expansion to Johnson County and beyond

Westport mainstay Jerusalem Cafe is expanding — not only returning to Johnson County with two locations but more locations in Missouri next year.

This week, the Mediterranean and Greek family-owned restaurant company softly opened Jerusalem Cafe on the Go in the deli at World Fresh Market, 10303 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park. Items can be made-to-order, but some also are prepackaged for quicker service.

Sarah Saber, operations manager for Word Fresh Market, said the supermarket is a local small business that wants to support other area small businesses.

“I grew up on Jerusalem Cafe,” Saber said. “This will make it accessible to Johnson County and also a one-stop shop for the customers shopping for their grocery needs and dinner on the way home.”

Joyce Smith / Startland News Jerusalem Cafe on the Go in the deli at World Fresh Market, 10303 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

Jerusalem Cafe also is taking the former Tortilla Ranch Mexican Grill space at 6029 Metcalf Ave. in Mission for a March opening. It will be a quick-serve operation with customers preordering, or ordering at the counter. Servers will bring the food to the table for those dining in, just like at its Independence location. The Westport restaurant is full-service.

Tortilla Ranch closed a few weeks ago after two years of operations, saying the location was taking too much business from its location on College Boulevard.

Jerusalem Cafe plans to add more locations on the Missouri side of the state line in 2025. Owner Adam Alazzeh is looking in Belton, Raymore and south Kansas City.

The business soon will start making its pita breads, baklava and manakeesh out of the family’s new commissary, now under construction in Independence.

“We focus on consistency and great service. You are getting the same thing every time,” said Alazzeh. “We make sure whoever is making the hummus they follow it to the T.”

Menu items include gyros, shawarma, hummus, falafels, kebabs, curry chicken, salads, sandwiches, and its popular manakeesh flatbreads with a variety of toppings.

Alazzeh’s father opened Westport Sizzler in 1990. But his Mediterranean and Greek dishes were so popular, he phased out the American fare and focused just on those items, changing the name to Jerusalem Cafe. He later had eight locations including three in Overland Park, but he pulled out of Johnson County by 2008.

Adam Alazzeh relocated the Westport restaurant a block away and expanded at 515 Westport Road in 2019.

His brother opened Chick-in Waffle in the original Jerusalem Cafe location and has since added locations in south Kansas City, Independence, and Lawrence, as well as Prescott, Arizona. Another location is scheduled to open in late January in Overland Park.

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.