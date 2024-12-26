Don't dump it or burn it! Here's where to recycle your natural Christmas trees in Kansas City

The average live Christmas tree can last up to 45 days with proper care and maintenance. But if you’re someone who’s not looking for a full six week commitment, the Mid America Regional Council’s Solid Waste Management District has information on how to recycle and compost unwanted trees.

Most waste management companies consider natural Christmas trees to be yard waste, which is illegal to put in landfills in Missouri and heavily discouraged in Kansas. Trees can still be useful after they’ve died, for example as simple landscaping or for making fish habitats.

MARC’s Recycle Spot website allows residents to search for nearby recycling and composting services based on their zip code and the items they want to recycle.

MARC also has a list of drop-off and pick-up recycling services on both the Kansas and Missouri side of the metro.

Pick Up Services:

Missouri:

Grandview

Compost Connection Inc. 816-761-8300 Metro-wide service



North Kansas City

City Service 816-380-5595 North Kansas City residents only



Kansas:

Lenexa

Boy Scout Troop 186 (online form) Lenexa residents only



Edwardsville

KC Disposal 816-388-9739 Metro-wide service



Merriam

City Service 913-322-5570 Merriam residents only



Olathe

City Service 913-971-9311 Olathe residents only





Drop Off Services:

Missouri:

Kansas: