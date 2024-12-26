Don't dump it or burn it! Here's where to recycle your natural Christmas trees in Kansas City
Why throw your Christmas tree in the dump when you can “treecycle” it? Here’s how and where you can make the most of your unwanted trees after the holidays.
The average live Christmas tree can last up to 45 days with proper care and maintenance. But if you’re someone who’s not looking for a full six week commitment, the Mid America Regional Council’s Solid Waste Management District has information on how to recycle and compost unwanted trees.
Most waste management companies consider natural Christmas trees to be yard waste, which is illegal to put in landfills in Missouri and heavily discouraged in Kansas. Trees can still be useful after they’ve died, for example as simple landscaping or for making fish habitats.
MARC’s Recycle Spot website allows residents to search for nearby recycling and composting services based on their zip code and the items they want to recycle.
MARC also has a list of drop-off and pick-up recycling services on both the Kansas and Missouri side of the metro.
Pick Up Services:
Missouri:
- Grandview
- Compost Connection Inc.
- 816-761-8300
- Metro-wide service
- North Kansas City
- City Service
- 816-380-5595
- North Kansas City residents only
Kansas:
- Lenexa
- Boy Scout Troop 186 (online form)
- Lenexa residents only
- Edwardsville
- KC Disposal
- 816-388-9739
- Metro-wide service
- Merriam
- City Service
- 913-322-5570
- Merriam residents only
- Olathe
- City Service
- 913-971-9311
- Olathe residents only
Drop Off Services:
Missouri:
- Archie
- Yard Waste Collection Site
- 816-293-5601
- Archie residents only
- Belton
- Kansas City Composting
- 816-761-3046
- Blue Springs
- Pink Hill Park
- 816-228-0110
- Begins Dec. 26
- Buckner
- Yard Waste Drop-off Site
- 816-650-3191
- Buckner residents only
- Excelsior Springs
- Recycling Center
- 816-630-0755
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Freeman
- Yard Waste Collection Site
- 816-250-2902
- Freeman residents only
- Gladstone
- Regional Brush and Yard Waste Recycle Facility
- 816-436-5442
- Gladstone, Pleasant Valley, Liberty, Parkville and Lake Waukomis residents only
- Kansas City, Missouri
- (North) Leaf and Brush Drop-off Site
- 816-296-9144
- (East Bottoms) Leaf and Brush Drop-off Site
- 816-296-9144
- (Southeast) Leaf and Brush Drop-off Site
- 816-296-9144
- (East) Missouri Organic Recycling, Inc.
- 816-296-9144
- (South) Suburban Lawn and Garden Yard Waste Recycling Center
- 816-941-2438
- Kearney
- Recycling Center
- 816-628-4142
- Begins Dec. 26
- Kearney residents only
- Lawson
- Yard Waste Collection Site
- 816-580-3217
- Lawson residents only
- Lee’s Summit
- Resource Recovery Park PDA
- 816-287-2221
- Liberty
- Bennett Park
- 816-439-4360
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Orrick
- Yard Waste Collection Facility
- 816-770-3607
- Orrick residents only
- Platte City
- Yard Waste Drop-off Site
- 816-858-3046
- Dec. 26–Jan. 10
- Platte City residents only
- Richmond
- City Hall Parking Lot
- 816-776-5304
- Dec. 26–Jan. 17
- Richmond residents only
- Riverside
- Riverside Recycle Center
- 816-876-8898
- Riverside residents only
- Smithville
- Little Platte Park, Smithville Lake
- 816-407-3400
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Sugar Creek
- Courtney Ridge Landfill
- 816-257-7999
- Weatherby Lake
- Venita Access Area (corner of Potomac and Pleasant Ford streets)
- 816-529-3502
- Weatherby Lake residents only
Kansas:
- Bonner Springs
- North Park
- 913-422-7010
- Begins Dec. 26
- Edgerton
- Big Bull Creek Park
- 913-438-7275
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Kansas City, Kansas
- Alvey Park
- 913-573-8327
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- City Park
- 913-573-8327
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Stony Point Park
- 913-573-8327
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Wyandotte County Park
- 913-573-8327
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Leavenworth
- Transfer Station
- 913-727-2858
- Dec. 1–Jan. 31
- Leavenworth County residents only
- Municipal Brush Site
- 913-682-0650
- Dec. 26–Jan. 7
- Leavenworth residents only
- Leawood
- Leawood City Park
- 913-663-9154
- Dec. 26–Jan. 26
- Ironwoods Park
- 913-663-9154
- Dec. 26–Jan. 26
- Tomahawk Park
- 913-663-9154
- Dec. 26–Jan. 26
- Lenexa
- Little Mill Creek North Park
- 913 477-7100
- Dec. 26–Jan. 13
- Olathe
- Kill Creek Park
- 913-438-7275
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Heritage Park
- 913-438-7275
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Community Recycling Center
- 913-971-5178
- Olathe residents only
- Overland Park
- Arboretum & Botanical Gardens
- 913-327-6639
- Dec. 26–Jan. 12
- Youngs Park
- 913-327-6639
- Dec. 26–Jan. 12
- Quivira Park
- 913-327-6639
- Dec. 26–Jan. 12
- Indian Creek Recreation Center
- 913-327-6639
- Dec. 26–Jan. 12
- Paola
- Miami County Transfer Station
- 913-745-1912
- Wallace Park
- 913-259-3620
- Dec. 26–Jan. 15
- Prairie Village
- Franklin Park
- 913-385-4647
- Dec. 20–Jan. 19
- Prairie Village residents only
- Porter Park
- 913-385-4647
- Dec. 20–Jan. 19
- Prairie Village residents only
- Taliaferro Park
- 913-385-4647
- Dec. 20–Jan. 19
- Prairie Village residents only
- Roeland Park
- City Hall
- 913-722-2600
- Dec. 23–Jan. 10
- Roeland Park residents only
- Shawnee
- Waste Management Customer Convenience Center
- 913-631-3300
- Theater in the Park (Shawnee Mission Park)
- 913-438-7275
- Dec. 26–Jan. 31
- Waste Management Customer Convenience Center