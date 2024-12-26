© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Don't dump it or burn it! Here's where to recycle your natural Christmas trees in Kansas City

KCUR | By Zach Perez
Published December 26, 2024 at 3:00 AM CST
Christmas trees that have already been cut down lean against a barn wall
Savannah Hawley-Bates
/
KCUR 89.3
Christmas Ranch Tree Farm in Excelsior Springs, MO.

Why throw your Christmas tree in the dump when you can “treecycle” it? Here’s how and where you can make the most of your unwanted trees after the holidays.

The average live Christmas tree can last up to 45 days with proper care and maintenance. But if you’re someone who’s not looking for a full six week commitment, the Mid America Regional Council’s Solid Waste Management District has information on how to recycle and compost unwanted trees.

Most waste management companies consider natural Christmas trees to be yard waste, which is illegal to put in landfills in Missouri and heavily discouraged in Kansas. Trees can still be useful after they’ve died, for example as simple landscaping or for making fish habitats.

MARC’s Recycle Spot website allows residents to search for nearby recycling and composting services based on their zip code and the items they want to recycle.

MARC also has a list of drop-off and pick-up recycling services on both the Kansas and Missouri side of the metro.

Pick Up Services:

Missouri:

  • Grandview
  • North Kansas City
    • City Service
    •  816-380-5595
    • North Kansas City residents only

Kansas:

  • Lenexa 
  • Edwardsville
  • Merriam
    • City Service
    • 913-322-5570
    • Merriam residents only
  • Olathe
    • City Service
    • 913-971-9311
    • Olathe residents only 

Drop Off Services:

Missouri:

Kansas:
Zach Perez
As KCUR’s Community Engagement Producer, I help welcome our audiences into the newsroom, and bring our journalism out into the communities we serve. Many people feel overlooked or misperceived by the media, and KCUR needs to do everything we can to cover and empower the diverse communities that make up the Kansas City metro — especially the ones who don’t know us in the first place. My work takes the form of reporting stories, holding community events, and bringing what I’ve learned back to Up To Date and the rest of KCUR.

What should KCUR be talking about? Who should we be talking to? Let me know. You can email me at zjperez@kcur.org or message me on Twitter at @zach_pepez.
See stories by Zach Perez
