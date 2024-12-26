Meet the Kansas City ice skaters keeping a winter tradition alive at Crown Center

This story is part of an occasional KCUR series called The Regulars, about Kansas City’s neighborhood hangouts and the customers who bring them to life.

Nelly Quick and Laura Valdivia hadn’t met in person until the night they went skating at the Crown Center Ice Terrace .

The two had planned a first date of coffee and Scrabble when the topic of ice skating came up.

“You said you’re gonna start lessons,” Valdivia said. “Yeah and then you’re like, ice skating — let’s do it,” Quick added.

Quick had never been to the Ice Terrace before, but Valdivia used to go growing up.

“My family and I used to come every year,” Valdivia said. “I actually have a nephew now, and we're gonna be starting that tradition up again.”

The pair dressed warmly, each in jackets, hats, and gloves, and rented skates from the facility; Valdivia had to lace up Quick’s for her.

For 52 years, visitors have taken to the ice at Kansas City’s only public outdoor ice skating rink, which opens in November all the way into March. This year, it ranked No. 5 in USA Today’s list of the best ice skating rinks in the country.

The rink is $9 for adults and children over the age of four, but free for younger children. Renting skates is another $6, but some more experienced skaters can bring their own.

“ Anyone can come, even if you don't know what you're doing,” Valdivia said. “But also, if you do know what you’re doing, that’s OK. There will be other people who actually can skate, as well.”

Kate Mays / KCUR 89.3 Skaters on the ice at the Crown Center Ice Terrace in December 2024.

Connie Marzen, who teaches choir and band at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Overland Park, has been taking her students to Crown Center to sing and skate since 2002. On one December evening, she stood and watched her 48 students from the side of the rink.

“I have skated one time in my 20-something years,” Marzen said. “I'm afraid I'm gonna fall and break something.”

The less confident skaters stuck together, holding on to the wall and each other. However, most were so bundled in layers of warm clothes to cushion any fall.

Wiping out was a common fear at the rink. For some people, like Marzen, it was enough to keep them sidelined.

“When you fall, it definitely hurts. It definitely hurts. The ice is not very forgiving,” said Melissa Brough, who was supervising another field trip. “And of course you have to worry about somebody running over somebody.”

For others, like the Davis/Anderson family, the risk was worth it. The six of them go to Crown Center every year to celebrate the holidays, but this was the first time they had actually ice skated there.

The two younger sons, both in pajama pants, were confident on the ice.

“Everyone’s upright. Ankles are sore, but we haven’t fallen,” son Isaac Anderson said. “Yeah, no bloody noses,” added his dad Brad Davis.

“The main reason is just to get out here with family and spend some quality time together,” Isaac said. “And what better way to do that when it's in season than ice skating?”

Kelli Davis, Isaac’s mother, used to visit Crown Center as a kid.

“ I don't remember it any differently from my childhood, and I love that,” she said. “I feel like it brings back the childhood memories.”

On a cloudy, chilly Saturday afternoon, bad weather threatened to halt the outside festivities. But since the ice rink is covered, visitors continue to skate as Christmas music and oldies play over the loudspeakers.

The rink overlooks the 100-foot tall Mayor’s Christmas tree and a Hallmark holiday market pop-up .

Kate Mays / KCUR 89.3 Visitors spectate ice skaters.

“It’s a beautiful scene to be out here ice skating,” said Marcel Smith, who loops around the rink with his eight-year-old daughter Victoria. He said he’s been trying to convince her to try it out for a while.

“It's her first time,” Smith said.

Unfortunately for Connie Marzen, it was much colder the night she brought her choir students.

“I don't know how much fun I'm having, because I'm freezing,” Marzen said. “But, they're having a great time!”

Quick and Valdivia, out on their first date, didn’t mind the cold as much. While the Zamboni finished resurfacing the rink, the pair sat laughing on a bench outside.

“It's just really pretty,” Valdivia said. “Yeah, very Christmassy,” Quick added. “And I like that it's outdoors, like it's really cold, but it feels like Christmas.”

The Crown Center Ice Terrace season will continue to run until March 9, 2025.

