What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City's suburbs? We want your recommendations

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published December 31, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Two children run down a path between tallgrasses.
Libby Hanssen
/
KCUR 89.3
The Prairie Center in Olathe, Kansas, has both remnant and reclaimed prairie.

Even if you've lived in Kansas City for ages, the metro area continues to surprise with places for eating, exploring and spending the day — some of which deserve a lot more recognition. What are the best-kept secrets worth a trip outside the city?

After years of living in Kansas City, it still feels like we're constantly stumbling upon something new — a store we've never heard of, a restaurant we want to try, a charming oddity of this town or that. And isn't that a great feeling?

KCUR has been assembling our Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for both longtime residents and newcomers — and we want your suggestions.

What are the "hidden gems" of the Kansas City region that more people should know about, outside of KCMO proper?

Where are your favorite spots or activities around town — to eat, drink, shop, hang out, visit or walk around — that deserve more visitors and attention? You know your neighborhood better than anyone, so we're relying on you!

Take us out to eastern and southern Jackson County, north of the river into Platte and Clay counties, and down into Cass County. Help us dive into the many townships in Johnson and Wyandotte counties on the Kansas side of the metro.

You can find our previous lists of hidden gems, as suggested by locals, here and here.

Tell us your suggestions below, and KCUR may include them in a future story or installment of our Adventure! newsletter.

Check out the rest of KCUR's Ultimate Guide to Kansas City here, and subscribe to our Adventure! newsletter. You'll get an email every Tuesday with a different adventure around the region.
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I ask the questions: What do people need from us, and how can we best deliver it? I work across departments and projects to ensure our entire community is represented in and best served by our journalism. I help lead KCUR’s digital efforts to make our station more responsive, more competitive and more engaging. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
