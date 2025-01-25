What is Kansas City's most romantic restaurant? Try these 7 lovely date night spots

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, now is the perfect time to plan your perfect date night.

Start with our favorite fun activites for adults in Kansas City, then take a midday break at a local distillery. Move forward with some shopping at a vintage store or visit one of these winter art exhibitions.

Finally, wrap up your day with a perfectly romantic meal at one of these Kansas City restaurants, where you can find food as lovely as your date.



Café Trio

Café Trio Café Trio offers an eclectic menu and live piano music.

Situated right outside of Country Club Plaza on Main Street, Café Trio is perfect for those looking for an elevated fine dining experience without losing Kansas City’s neighborhood vibes: friendly bartenders, classic cocktails, quality cooking, regular patrons, and a dark, intimate ambiance - especially on the heated patio.

Since the restaurant sits on the hilly part of Main Street, you can gaze upon the stars without the city’s light pollution getting in the way. Plus, soon you’ll be able to take the Streetcar there, so you can plan a whole date night around riding the rails across town.

The menu has something for everyone, whether you are vegetarian, a carnivore, or a seafood lover. Check out the Prince Edward Island Mussels as an appetizer (the garlic bread is divine), and for your main course, the scrumptious diver scallops, the melty, 12-hour braised beef short ribs, and the refreshing garden risotto are all fabulous choices.

Don’t forget to check beforehand to see if there will be live piano!

4558 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64111

Affäre

Affäre At Affäre, enjoy upscale modern German cuisine in a modern dining environment.

Locally sourced ingredients, seasonal menu, and innovative German cuisine – if that sounds intriguing, Affäre on 19th and Main needs to be your next dinner spot. The restaurant features a minimal, modern interior with white walls, lime-washed bricks, black leather seats, and rustic, farmhouse wooden dining tables.

The regular dinner menu highlights an extensive list of meat entrees with bold flavors. A personal favorite is Gebratene Entenbrust — lacquered Pekin duck breast topped with an orange-peppercorn sauce and a ginger carrot purée. For those looking for something heavier, try the Wildschweinkotelett, which is a Texas wild boar chop with wild mushroom demi glace.

The restaurant also runs a weekly tasting menu, announced at the beginning of each month – look out for the next one in February.

1911 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Le Fou Frog

Le Fou Frog Le Fou Frog, in the River Market, is long time favorite for romantic dining destination in Kansas City.

For 23 years, Le Fou Frog has been voted one of Kansas City’s best French and most romantic restaurants. Its heated patio teleports you to the cozy French countryside, while the dining room slowly awakens when the sun goes down and the dim lighting enshrouds the entire space with a hazy red hue.

As for the menu, phenomenal is the only suitable description. First of all, Le Fou Frog is one of the few places in Kansas City where you can get escargots. The wagyu rossini comes with a 10 oz. domestic Kobe fillet, fresh foie gras, and a flavorful veal demi-glace.

To finish your night on a sweet note, try their creme brûlée, which is toasted to perfection, or something off their extensive dessert wine list.

400 E 5th St, Kansas City, MO 64106

YaYa's Euro Bistro

YaYa's Euro Bistro YaYa's Euro Bistro serves a variety of European-inspired dishes.

Tucked away inside the Cobin Park shopping center off W. 135th Street, YaYa’s Euro Bistro is a light, airy restaurant with delicious and beautifully presented food. Its open patio sits right next to a stone-built mini waterfall, making it the perfect spot for a romantic lunch date during warmer weather.

Meanwhile, the farmhouse dining room features rustic wood accents and dark lighting more suitable for a dinner excursion.

The Prince Edward Island Mussels are topped with slices of fresh green scallions and orange pepper rings, adding bright accents. The burrata and beet salad, with pomegranate, toasted pistachio, and golden, roasted beets, looks like a spring landscape painting.

The menu also offers a wide variety of handhelds, pizzas, pastas, and entrees, as well as classic European desserts like buttercake and creme brulee.

7021 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS 66223

The Majestic

The Majestic Live music is part of the dining experience at The Majestic, with jazz upstairs and down throughout the week.

Looking for a classic dinner-date spot near downtown with old fashioned charm? The Majestic is the place. The restaurant's upper level provides a smaller, more intimate environment with the piano right by the front window, suitable for couples looking to have some interesting conversations over their food.

Meanwhile, the basement dining room provides a more immersive experience with a jazz trio center stage (Wednesday-Saturday), in case you'd rather gaze deeply into each other's eyes and enjoy the music.

The Majestic is known for their dry aged steaks. While you can never go wrong with the 18oz bone-in ribeye, the 12-oz prime rib available only on Fridays and Saturdays is a delight for those who like some fat on the bones. For non-steak eaters, the slow braised pork chop or the sea scallops are both great options.

931 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64105

Tailleur

Tailleur Whether you enjoy the tasting menu at dinner or High Tea in the afternoon, Tailleur provides delicious food in an elegant atmosphere.

Step into the extravagant, artistic Tailleur in Midtown, where paintings in vintage frames, antique wooden decors, and curious oddities are abundant.

Explore their dinner tasting menu with seasonal ingredients and bold French flavors, such as their duck frites, mussels in a red peper, fennel and saffron sauce.

Or you can savor the new High Tea experience, especially if you’re a fan of Bridgeton, Tudor, or the Red Queen. Seatings for High Tea begin at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The experience serves a wide variety of premium teas, including Earl Grey, English Breakfast, and herbal blends.

Start with freshly baked mini croissants, melty rosemary butter biscuits, crumble muffins with whipped local honey butter. Then, move forward with savory bites like the cucumber and chicken salad sandwich or more sweets like tea cakes and macarons.

3933 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64111

Piropos Restaurant

Piropos Restaurant Piropos Restaurant has appealing Argentinean cuisine and views of downtown Kansas City.

Up in Kansas City's Northland is another great option for a romantic outing: Piropos Restaurant. As one of Kansas City’s only Argentinian restaurants, Piropos brings the fine cuisine of Buenos Aires to Briarcliff Village. Sitting atop North Mulberry Drive, the restaurant also comes with a stunning view of Kansas City's downtown skyline.

Piropos’ various empanadas are their must-try specialties. The spiced beef tenderloin is the classic option, and the caprese mozzarella with tomato and basil is a refreshing variation for someone with a lighter palette.

For main courses, seafood and grilled meat are both core items in Argentinian cuisine. The chicken roulette (stuffed chicken breast) is a great cold-weather option, as the smoked gouda adds a thick, hearty flavor to the whole dish.

For those with a lighter palette, the poached Maine lobster tail retains the meat's fresh sweetness with a hint of heat from the chipotle compound drawn butter.