Kansas City Ballet kicks off Super Bowl dance smackdown against Philadelphia Ballet

KCUR | By Julie Denesha
Published January 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST
Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney leads a cheer at the end of filming a new video challenging the Philadelphia Ballet to a Super Bowl dance off.
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney leads a cheer at the end of filming a new video challenging the Philadelphia Ballet to a Super Bowl dance off.

As Super Bowl fever ramps up, ballet companies from Kansas City and Philadelphia are preparing to battle it out online.

A rehearsal room at The Todd Bolender Center for Dance and Creativity was aflutter with activity Thursday afternoon as a team of videographers filmed a video challenging the Philadelphia Ballet to a Super Bowl dance-off.

Last year’s video, a challenge against the San Francisco Ballet, got nearly 1 million views on Instagram and TikTok.

Now, Artistic Director Devon Carney said it was time to raise the bar.

“Because it was so good, we're a product of our own success,” Carney said. “Everybody knows we did it last year and it went viral and it's still out there online, so we've really had to up our game.”

Kansas City Ballet dancer Amaya Rodriguez led a dance sequence during the taping of a dance off at The Todd Bolender Center for Dance and Creativity Thursday afternoon.
1 of 4  — 202501230_KCB_Chiefs_00002.JPG
Kansas City Ballet dancer Amaya Rodriguez led a dance sequence during the taping a dance off at The Todd Bolender Center for Dance and Creativity Thursday afternoon.
Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3
Carney had a chance to use three Super Bowl rings as props for the latest video.
2 of 4  — 202501230_KCB_Chiefs_00003.JPG
Carney had a chance to use three Super Bowl rings as props for the latest video.
Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3
From left: Suzanne Shank, her husband and former Chiefs player John Lohmeyer and Kansas City Ballet's Executive Director David Gray chat as they watch the action from the sidelines.
3 of 4  — 202501230_KCB_Chiefs_00004.JPG
Suzanne Shank, from left, former Chiefs player John Lohmeyer, and Kansas City Ballet’s Executive Director David Gray watch the action from the sidelines.
Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3
4 of 4  — 202501230_KCB_Chiefs_00005.JPG
Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3

The ballet was able to borrow three Super Bowl rings and a Vince Lombardi Trophy owned by former Chiefs player John Lohmeyer, who played for the Chiefs from 1973-1977.

There’s also a guest appearance from Dana Jacobson, a host and correspondent for CBS News.

After the final pirouette, Carney said the team spirit in the room was inspiring. He said the dancers were eager to showcase their skills while rooting for their home team.

“It's been a lot of work, but it's been an awful lot of fun,” Carney said. “To be a part of something that is sort of a national experience in our own way and, of course, cheering on the Chiefs.”

Note: Kansas City Ballet is a financial supporter of KCUR. Our journalism is editorially independent of funders.
