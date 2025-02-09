Kinship Cafe is leaving Kansas City, Kansas. But the coffee shop isn't closing for good

When TJ Roberts posted on social media about closing Kinship Cafe, a Black-owned coffee shop in Kansas City’s Strawberry Hill neighborhood, he was surprised by the outpouring of support — a morale boost that not only gives him the spirit to keep fighting for the business, but expand it, he said.

“When we posted about shutting down, I didn’t expect the responses. People are still reaching out,” said Roberts, who opened Kinship Cafe in 2021.

Despite the logistical challenges of running the Strawberry Hill coffee shop — not to mention break-ins as part of the citywide crime wave hitting small businesses, along with an inability to reach a long term lease deal with the property owner that would provide needed stability, Roberts said — he’s pushing forward with plans to open two new locations in 2025.

A shop in Independence, Missouri, is set to open in late February, he said, followed by an in-the-works Overland Park, Kansas, location, pending health department approval.

Roberts has not yet announced a closing date for the business in Kansas City, Kansas.

Overcoming early struggles

Taylor Wilmore / Startland News Kinship Cafe in Kansas City, Kansas.

Opening Kinship Cafe in 2021 was no easy feat, said Roberts, who launched the venture at 719 N. 6th Street in a former KC Cupcake Factory spot.

“Our bar wasn’t even finished yet,” he recalled. “The health department allowed me to move in early and serve out of the garage.”

Without essential equipment like water machines or coffee grinders, Roberts found creative ways to keep the business running.

“I would brew coffee manually, and then serve customers while working behind the bar,” he said. “That was my life for like a month.”

Those early obstacles helped reinforce Roberts’ commitment to building Kinship organically, he said.

“We do this because we believe in it,” Roberts said. “Even If that means I’m not getting paid or I don’t have a place to live, it’s not the end of the world.”

Kinship Cafe was founded with a clear mission: to support and validate Black-owned businesses and communities. That core value remains central to Roberts’ expansion plans, he said.

For Kinship, Roberts prioritized sourcing coffee from BIPOC farmers in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Ethiopia, and Kenya, ensuring that economic impact reaches marginalized communities.

“When we create relationships with coffee farmers, it’s all about seasons and helping them grow sustainably,” Roberts said.

With the two new locations, Roberts hopes to expand Kinship Cafe’s impact, he said.

“We’re not in this to get rich off of other people’s backs,” Roberts said. “We want to create a space where people feel valued, both the farmers and the customers.”

Kinship Cafe showcases and sells art and home-good products from Black creators to support underrepresented entrepreneurs and makers in Kansas City.

This commitment of support also extends to his hiring practices as well, he said.

“All of our team has never worked in coffee before. They’re all BIPOC people who applied to coffee shops but never got the opportunity,” Roberts shared.

Raising support for the transition

The upcoming Independence location will be a physically larger footprint for Kinship, boasting 3,000 square feet, he said. It will include a drive-thru, outdoor patio space, a chef-led food program, and an event space.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to bring in more Black brands and more events,” Roberts said.

To help fund the transition and cover expenses, Roberts has launched a GoFundMe campaign.

“Moving is not going to be cheap,” he said. “We want to make sure our team is paid and working while we’re continuing to do this.”

While closing Kinship Cafe’s original location is bittersweet, Roberts remains optimistic, he said.

“We’ve already had people asking, ‘Where’s Kinship Cafe?’” he said. “There’s a lot of eyes on us now, and that’s a good thing. It means we’re doing something right.”

This story was originally published by Startland News, a fellow member of the KC Media Collective.