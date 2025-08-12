© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri Supreme Court keeps abortions available after rejecting attorney general's request

Missouri Independent | By Jason Hancock
Published August 12, 2025 at 2:27 PM CDT
A white building has the words "Planned Parenthood" on the front.
Celisa Calacal
/
KCUR 89.3
The Planned Parenthood clinic at the corner of Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Troost Avenue resumed abortion services on Monday. It's the only clinic in Kansas City, Missouri, to offer the procedure.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is appealing an order from a Jackson County judge that currently prevents the state from enforcing numerous abortion regulations. But the state supreme court unanimously refused to take up his request.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s request to reinstate restrictions on abortion in the state, ordering him to turn to a state appeals court instead.

Bailey was hoping the state’s highest court would block a temporary injunction issued by Jackson County Circuit Judge Jerri Zhang on July 3 that allowed surgical abortions to resume in Missouri.

Zhang’s injunction pointed to the constitutional amendment approved by Missouri voters last year enshrining the right to an abortion in the state constitution. The attorney general contends Zhang abused her discretion in issuing the injunction.

In a 7-0 ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court said Bailey should not have skipped the court of appeals in his quest to overturn Zhang’s order.

“For this reason, this court transfers the case to the court of appeals, where appellate jurisdiction properly lies,” wrote Judge Mary Russell.

The current fight over abortion rights has been a state question since 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision. The decision triggered a law that banned all abortions in the state except in cases of medical emergency that endangered a woman’s life.

In response, voters last year approved Amendment 3, legalizing abortion up until the point of fetal viability. But because the amendment did not directly repeal state laws banning or regulating abortion, Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, based in Kansas City, and Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, based in St. Louis, sued to block enforcement of those laws.

Zhang has not yet ruled on the lawsuit, but did issue the temporary injunction preventing the state from enforcing numerous regulations, including a 72-hour waiting period and special licensing laws applying only to abortion facilities.

The order keeps in place rules that only doctors can provide abortion services and that the woman seeking an abortion must have an in-person appointment.

This story was originally published by the Missouri Independent.
Tags
Health abortionMissouri abortion amendmentabortion banMissouri Supreme CourtMissouriMissouri Attorney GeneralAndrew Bailey
Jason Hancock
Jason Hancock has been writing about Missouri since 2011, most recently as lead political reporter for The Kansas City Star. He has spent nearly two decades covering politics and policy for news organizations across the Midwest, and has a track record of exposing government wrongdoing and holding elected officials accountable.
See stories by Jason Hancock
Crysta Henthorne
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR