Kansas City's chess scene is seriously fun. Here's where to start playing and competing

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

The game of chess started over 500 years ago in India and was based on a game called Chaturanga. Played on an 8-by-8 gridded board, there are still elements that today’s chess players would recognize such as the king, infantry (pawns), and cavalry (knights), although it also had elephants.

The rules and history of Chaturanga are debated, but the game eventually turned into the chess people are familiar with now. It really took off as it became a stand-in for the Cold War. American Bobby Fischer faced off against Russian Boris Spassky in 1972 in what was known as the Match of the Century (Fischer won).

Another explosion of chess interest took place during COVID, as people strove to find a way to pass the time with activities like 1,000-piece puzzles and chess. Current chess superstars became household names such as Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, who holds the world record for the highest chess rating at 2,882.

Missouri and Kansas City have their own claims to fame when it comes to chess as well.

The Chess Hall of Fame is in St. Louis, and in front is the world’s largest chess piece, a king that measures over 20 feet tall. St. Louis also serves as the headquarters for the U.S. Chess Federation.

Kansas City native Jessica Lauser is a six-time reigning U.S. Blind Champion, having competed in tournaments all over the world.

But you don’t need to be a champion or to even know anything about the game in the first place, to get involved in Kansas City’s chess scene. We’ll help you find local clubs, tournaments, and casual matches all around the metro.



Chess Clubs in Kansas City

Shannon Carpenter / KCUR 89.3 Members of the Kansas City Chess Club contemplate the board during a game.

The Kansas City Chess Club

The Kansas City Chess Club was founded in 1895, making it one of the more established chess clubs in the country. Originally, it was known as the Kansas City Chess, Checkers, and Whist club, according to Ken Fee, who has run the organization since 1997.

You’ll always be able to find a game when the KC Chess Club meets up. Their schedule is chock full of weekly in-person and online events.

For starters, the KC Chess Club offers a merit badge class for Boy Scouts, summer youth camps, and lessons for players of all ages. They have a few levels of memberships, starting at $70 for the six-month membership for an individual ($100 for a family) or a yearly membership at $120 ($175 for a family.)

Get advice on your game from some of their instructors like Mike Czerniewski.

“In your first 10 moves, get out your two knights, two bishops, and castle,” Czerniewski advises new players. Castling is a chess move where the king and the rook switch spots as long as they are unobstructed. For mid-level players, Czerniewski advises not to “bring your queen out too early. You’ll get punished on the board for it.”

A membership is not required to enjoy a game at some of their events. Their casual events just take a $10 fee for visitors, and there is no need to bring your own board, clocks, or pieces.

Start with their casual play events every Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. at their main location (5545 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City), every Tuesday at the Gladstone Community Center from 6 to 9 p.m, and the first Monday at the month in Overland Park (Kansas Christian College, 7401 Metcalf Avenue.) Their Overland Park chapter offers all of the benefits that you can find at their main branch.

Casual play games are unranked, and it’s more about learning and the camaraderie of the community. This is a great place for a beginner in the chess scene to learn the ropes and maybe some of the less well-known chess moves, such as an en passant. All players of all ages are welcome to attend and play.

Westport Chess Club

The Westport Chess Club started in 1986 and meets at the Westport Flea Market Bar & Grill every Tuesday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. If you want to eat like a king while protecting your king, you can also grab their famous Super Flea 5-Patty Burger.

The Westport Chess Club also meets virtually on Chess.com, perhaps the largest online chess platform in the world, every Wednesday at 7 p.m. to get a few games in or talk about the most recent drama, such as Magnus wearing jeans to a recent tournament.

There is no fee to become a member of their club. The first visit is free, but they do ask for $2 for subsequent visits (kids and students pay $1), which is one of the cheapest nights out on the town you’ll find. Kids ages 6 and up are also welcome to attend with their parent. No need for a babysitter: Teach your kid how to play chess and bond over a smashing Fool’s Mate, the fastest checkmate in chess (don’t worry: everyone has fallen for it at least once).

The Westport Chess Club is also a great place to learn the game. As the old chess saying goes, “I’m good enough at chess to realize how bad I am.” The club holds a teaching session on the Third Tuesday of each month, where their instructor picks a chess theme and gives a demonstration.

For example, you might learn about endgames and zugwang, a term in chess that means “you must move” and cannot take a pass.



Tournaments

Konstantinos Papadopoulos / Unsplash Tournaments test chess skill and help earn rankings.

Tournaments are where you can start to receive an official chess ranking. That number will also allow you to get more competitive matchups. In America, rankings are governed by the U.S. Chess Federation, which is actually based in St. Louis. To get your starting number, you must play 25 games in U.S Chess-rated tournaments and submit the results.

Not all tournaments are U.S. Chess-rated, but we don’t need to deal with international-level competitions just yet!

There are a few general tournament rules it’s good to know. If you touch a piece, you must move that piece if there’s a legal move possible. You’ll also be playing with a chess clock that counts down the time you’re given. Each time you make a move, you stop your clock with the same hand that you moved a piece with.

Finally, there are multiple types of chess tournaments, and many are determined by the clock. Classical chess games are 60 minutes or longer per side. But playing with Bullet Time Controls means that each player has less than three minutes (or sometimes only one) to get through their entire game. Blitz games are five-minute time controls, and Rapid is normally 10 minutes.

The Kansas City Chess Club holds a U.S. Chess Rated Tournament the first Saturday of each month at 5 p.m. It’s open to all U.S. Chess players, with a $30 entry fee.

You can find their yearly schedule here. On May 10, 2025, they are holding both the Blitz and Rapid championship tournaments. Youth tournaments are also available for students in grades K-12, where players will be grouped based on grade and rating. The next youth tournament is the Groundhog Youth Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9:30 to noon.

The Westport Chess Club also holds tournaments. The second Tuesday of the month they host an unrated tournament at 7 p.m. On the last Tuesday of the month they hold a U.S. Chess-rated tournament, also at 7 p.m., where each player will have 29 minutes on the clock. Check out their schedule to find others that may be added throughout the year.



Chess schools and coaching

When you’re ready to get better and learn about forks, skewers, and pins, then it’s time to bring in the experts. These terms aren’t about your next barbecue, but rather tactical descriptions used in chess. Both the Regal Chess School and the Knight’s School can help.

The Regal Chess School, which is run through the Kansas City Chess Club, offers classes for both in-person and online learning. They teach both adults and children, and trial classes start at $20. Their list of instructors is impressive and includes players such as Ailen Mena who is a World FIDE Master, six-time national champion, and an Olympian. If you want individual coaching, they have options for that as well.

The Knight’s School is a youth program for kids ages 3 to 16. There are a plethora of options to choose from that include in-person and virtual sessions. Plus, they have a parent tutorial so that you can learn and teach your kid, making chess a family activity.



Where to find a game

Kansas City Public Library / Facebook On the rooftop patio of the Central Library of the Kansas City Public Library, play a game with giant chess pieces.

Sometimes you want to leave all the organizations behind and just find a board, a stranger, and a good game. Although Kansas City doesn’t have anything like the famous Washington Square in New York City, there are places where you can have a little fun.

When you’re ready to head out to the real world, try Afterward Tavern & Shelves, which has a chess board ready for you and a friend (or a new friend). Grab a cocktail from their bar, a book to read when the match is over, and enjoy the vibe.

The Olathe Public Library holds a chess night once a month from 5:30 to 7. Bring your family and see who is up for a game, or search for a new match with no stakes.

For a truly unique chess experience, the fifth-floor roof of the Kansas City Central Library is a must-visit. There you can find an enormous chessboard with pieces that come up to your chest. It’s a bit of a workout to move them, which makes it all the more fun.

Or for a fancier time, head out to the Kansas City Museum and find your way to the Billard Room, where you can play chess in the opulence of Kansas City’s first million-dollar home.

Finally, the area's best tabletop gaming stores and cafes such as Cardboard Cafe in Overland Park or Pawn and Pint on Walnut Street downtown also offer a place to play, and you can likely find some fellow chess lovers or novices who are willing to face you.