Our favorite Kansas City skate parks for all skill levels

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

Kansas City has a robust skateboarding community, and it’s easy to see why. Skating is thrilling, and a great way to meet new friends.

Intimidated about starting? You don’t have to be. There are plenty of skateboard clinics for newcomers around town, including ones organized by GOSKATE, KC Longboard Community and Varsity Skate.

Defunded, but not defeated KCUR is committed to local, independent journalism. We need your support to do it. Donate now

Whether you're a skateboarding newbie or a seasoned veteran, here are our favorite Kansas City skate parks for you to flex your muscles, embrace the thrills, and make some new friends on the board.

Bonus: Many of these parks are welcoming to bikes, scooters, inline skates and wheelchairs — just be courteous and safe!

Harrison Street DIY

Xiao daCunha / KCUR 89.3 Grassroots efforts from the local skateboarding community turned a neglected space in the Columbus Park neighborhood into a beloved skate park.

Harrison Street DIY is probably the most famous skatepark in Kansas City. The Columbus Park spot was a collective effort between professional park builders and skateboarding enthusiasts, and the regular crowd reflects that group spirit.

If you’re new to skateboarding or more of an introvert, you will find Harrison Street DIY to be very comfortable and welcoming — no judgement, good vibes only! In fact, I still remember going down my first slope with complete strangers guarding me on the sides and cheering me on.

Every year on June 21, Harrison Street DIY hosts a fabulous Go Skateboarding Day celebration with local vendors and live music. The park also regularly hosts skateboarding clinics — follow them on Instagram for upcoming event announcements.

Threats to raze the Harrison Street DIY skatepark to put up a housing development still loom, however. Leaders in the skate scene have so far gathered thousands of signatures on a Change.org petition to protect this beloved community space.

📍401 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64106

Penn Valley Skate Park

Xiao daCunha / KCUR 89.3 Penn Valley Skate Park has professional-grade lighting and is a good spot for beginner and intermediate skaters.

At more than 10,000 square feet, Penn Valley Skate Park is one of the largest skate parks in Kansas City. Located off 31st Street and Southwest Trafficway, the park has a variety of configurations, including ramps, rails, steps, and a gigantic 10-foot bowl covered in colorful graffiti.

This park is a popular destination for skateboarders, roller skaters, and sports bikers.

One of the best things about Penn Valley is its professional-grade lighting, which makes it the perfect spot for those who like to avoid the daytime heat during summer or need to blow off some steam after a long day of work.

Overall, Penn Valley Skate Park is suitable for beginners and intermediate skaters, with plenty of buffer room between facing ramps for those who haven’t learned to land a 180.

📍Penn Valley Park, W 29th Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Rosedale Park

Xiao daCunha / KCUR 89.3 The Rosedale Skate Park has challenging ramps for the more advanced skateboarder and plenty of flat space to work on basic skills.

Situated near the Highway 35 entrance near Mission Rd, Rosedale Park in Kansas City, Kansas, has a small skate area with several ramps of different heights and a long railing.

The ramps here are much closer to each other, so they can be a bit more challenging for those who have just started skateboarding. You will go almost immediately onto the opposite ramp after coming down. However, there is a decent amount of flat, paved space in the park to practice basic movements and turns.

Rosedale Park also has a long, paved road that winds through the area, so if you prefer to street skate, this is great for practicing. It’s well-maintained, has some decent curves and slopes, without drastic dips and rises.

📍4100 Mission Road, Kansas City, KS 66103

Swarner Skate Park

Xiao daCunha / KCUR 89.3 With a concrete pipe, lots of flat space, rails, ramps, steps and more, there areplenty of options for every level of skateboarder at Swarner Skate Park.

Swarner Skate Park is the only public skatepark in Shawnee, Kansas. It is also one of the only parks around Kansas City with a concrete pipe, making it worth the drive out.

Overall, this is more of an intermediate arena, with steps, rails, a deep bowl around the pipe, and various ramps. However, there is still generous buffer room and plenty of flat areas for basic practices.

The atmosphere at Swarner Skate Park is also friendly and inclusive. You will meet a lot of highly skilled skaters here who won’t hesitate to answer questions or help you tackle those tricks that you couldn’t figure out on your own.

📍11110 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203

Harmon Skate Park

Xiao daCunha / KCUR 89.3 With its location near the Prairie Village Police Station, Harmon Skate Park has an additional layer of security.

Nestled away in Prairie Village, Harmon Skate Park is surely a hidden gem. The park is usually very quiet, since not many people know about it.

Built in 2011, Harmon Skate Park features handrails, stair sets, a large bowl, a street course, and a snake run, but fewer ramps compared to the other parks in this list.

The park is also right next to the Prairie Village Police Station, with dedicated patrol parking spaces on the right-hand side once you enter the park. If you are a woman who prefers to skate alone, this additional layer of security can be appealing.

📍 7710 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208

Studio Skate Supply

Studio Skate Supply Studio Skate Supply is an indoor skate park located in Kansas City, Kansas.

Studio Skate Supply in Kansas City, Kansas, is one of the few indoor skateparks in the area (another local favorite, Goofball Sk8boards, is sadly closing at the end of October).

Studio Skate Supply’s monthly park passes are $120 per person for individuals 16 and older, or $140 per person for youth under 16 (you must be accompanied by an adult if you’re younger than 12). The passes grant holders unlimited access to the indoor park, which features a variety of ramps, handrails and stairs.

Studio Skate Supply also runs Saturday Skate Schools for kids between the ages of 7 and 16. A special beginner’s lesson is hosted at 9:00 a.m. each Saturday and the regular class begins at 10:30 a.m.

📍230 S 65th Street, Kansas City, KS 66111

More places to skate around Kansas City

This are just the start of Kansas City’s skateboard offerings — once you get good enough, the whole world is your oyster. Here are some other great spots suggested by KCUR’s resident skateboarder.

