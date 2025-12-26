Missouri's state parks invite everyone to take a hike on New Year's Day

State parks across Missouri will ring in this New Year on the trail, hosting 35 guided tours at parks in every part of the state.

"First Day Hikes," a nationwide program organized by the National Association of State Park Directors, coordinates guided hikes in parks across all 50 states.

This year in Missouri, a new park will join the program: a 2-mile hike through a recently completed section of Rock Island State Park in Owensville.

Tisha Holden, a department information officer for Missouri State Parks, said many people use the program as a way to get outdoors and active — and as a way to kickstart their New Year's resolutions.

"First day hikes are literally a first step into the new year, and we encourage all Missourians to get out, and get their hearts pumping, and cure cabin fever," she said.

Heading into its 14th year, the organizers of "First Day Hikes" are anticipating several milestones — the program is fast approaching 500,000 participants and 1 million miles hiked over its history.

Anthony Orazio is the superintendent at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in Columbia, which will host five guided hikes on Jan. 1. He said the program has helped draw in first-time hikers to the state park system, many of whom become frequent visitors.

"It can be really helpful if someone's nervous or has never hiked before … going out there with a guide breaks the ice and gets people moving in parks," he said.

He said hosting the event in January can sometimes mean dealing with cold weather during the hikes. Though the forecast appears to suggest warmer temperatures, Orazio said those interested in joining the festivities should be aware of the forecast before they head out on the trail.

"'Know before you go,' if you will," he said. "Of course, you can always take off a layer, but if you don't have a layer to put on, you're going to be cold — so make sure you wear layered clothing and good sturdy hiking shoes."

Orazio said the program has grown more popular in recent years, and encouraged prospective hikers to register for their local event ahead of time. Registration details, along with a full list of events, are available on the Missouri State Parks website.

