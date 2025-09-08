Record-breaking Powerball ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Missouri

One of two winners of the second-biggest jackpot in Powerball history bought the lucky ticket at a QuikTrip gas station on Lusher Road in Spanish Lake, in north St. Louis County.

The local winner will split a $1.787 billion jackpot with someone who bought a winning ticket in Texas, though they'll have to wait a while to get the full amount. Each winner will choose between $893.5 million delivered over 30 annual payments, or an immediate lump sum of $410.3 million.

Either total dwarfs the previous record for Powerball drawings in Missouri – $293.7 million, which a lottery player won in November 2012.

The local winner of the Sept. 6 Powerball drawing can choose to remain anonymous, thanks to a 2021 state law that shields the identity of lottery winners who wish to keep the news private.

The winner has until March 5 of next year to claim the prize.

