Record-breaking Powerball ticket was sold at a QuikTrip in Missouri

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jeremy D. Goodwin
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:29 PM CDT
The QuikTrip on 12110 Lusher Road in Spanish Lake proved lucky for a Powerball player this week.

A lottery player won the biggest jackpot in Missouri history on Sept. 6, thanks to a Powerball ticket sold at a QuikTrip in north St. Louis County. The winner will split a nearly $1.8 billion prize.

One of two winners of the second-biggest jackpot in Powerball history bought the lucky ticket at a QuikTrip gas station on Lusher Road in Spanish Lake, in north St. Louis County.

The local winner will split a $1.787 billion jackpot with someone who bought a winning ticket in Texas, though they'll have to wait a while to get the full amount. Each winner will choose between $893.5 million delivered over 30 annual payments, or an immediate lump sum of $410.3 million.

Either total dwarfs the previous record for Powerball drawings in Missouri – $293.7 million, which a lottery player won in November 2012.

The local winner of the Sept. 6 Powerball drawing can choose to remain anonymous, thanks to a 2021 state law that shields the identity of lottery winners who wish to keep the news private.

The winner has until March 5 of next year to claim the prize.

Jeremy D. Goodwin
Jeremy D. Goodwin joined St. Louis Public Radio in spring of 2018 as a reporter covering arts & culture and co-host of the Cut & Paste podcast. Email him at jgoodwin@stlpr.org.
