Kansas City is in a mahjong renaissance. Here's where to play and learn around the city

The Chinese game of mahjong is having a moment. While its history goes back nearly two centuries, including in some American communities, during the last few years a whole new audience has developed an interest in the game, creating “mahjong mania.”

Mahjong was at the center of a pivotal scene in the blockbuster 2018 hit “Crazy Rich Asians.” While playing mahjong, the main character, Rachel Chu, talks about learning the game from her mother, who immigrated from China to the United States: “She told me it would teach me important life skills: negotiation, strategy, cooperation.”

Like other games that combine skill and chance, mahjong is a game that, once learned, invites a lifetime of enjoyment. And whether you call it mahjong, mah jong, mah jongg, or just mahj, it’s a game that brings together families, forges new friendships, and helps keep your brain active.

Around the Kansas City area, you can now find places to play casually or competitively, or learn the game for the first time.

History of the game

Ness Fu / Unsplash There are now countless styles of play in communities around the world. Mahjong groups in Kansas City tend to follow the American style of play.

Mahjong was first played in coastal southeast China, during the late 1800s. The game uses different types of tiles with a variety of symbols: dragons, winds, dots, bamboo sticks, and characters, as well as optional flowers, seasons, and jokers.

The name “mahjong” derives from the Chinese dialect word for “sparrow,” because the clatter of the clacking tiles is reminiscent of the chatter of a flock of sparrows. Many sets include a bird on a tile in tribute.

The game traveled around the world, and arrived to the United States in the 1920s with Chinese immigrants. Here, it became particularly popular in Jewish communities (and even inspired a dance band tune by The Original Memphis Five in 1925.)

There are now countless styles of play in communities around the world, sometimes multiple within a single country, each with somewhat different rules. The American style of play was formalized in 1937 and many clubs and groups in Kansas City tend to follow American style.

Learn to play mahjong

Mick Haupt / Unsplash New players can learn the game of mahjong online through tutorials or games. Local community organizations also host mahjong classes for those looking to learn.

The game requires four players and a set of tiles (Chinese sets have 144 tiles, American sets have 152). Similar to popular card games, players draw and discard tiles to build a hand with matching sets and pairs. The player who completes their hand first yells “Mahjong!”

If you want to get a feel for the game before trying in person, consider online tutorials or online games.

While many mahjong organizations host classes (see more below), it’s also popular with area community groups. The Jewish Community Center hosts a class with the Adult 55+ program on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.

Johnson County Parks and Rec offers many opportunities throughout the year for the 50 Plus program, with an ”Intro to Mah Jongg” class and drop-in games at various community centers, including Tuesdays at New Century Fieldhouse and Mill Creek Activity Center, Wednesdays at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, and Thursdays at Tomahawk Ridge Community Center and Roeland Park Community Center.

Mahjong’s complexity is one of its attractions. And the National Mah Jongg League updates rules each year, so the game stays fresh and challenging (or you can pick one set of rules and keeping playing with that).

Where to play mahjong around Kansas City

Library of Congress There are plenty of local mahjong clubs that host meet-ups for all skill levels across the Kansas City region.

Mahjong clubs are a great way to meet people over some friendly competition, bringing together game enthusiasts and creating a community. Many have weekly games and classes, as well as special popup events for holidays or fundraising.

Mahjong Club KC was founded in 2024 and provides both private and open group classes in American mahjong, open play sessions, and hosts special events. Founder Kate Duffy trained through the Dallas-based company Oh My Mahjong!

Kansas City Riichi Mahjong uses the Japanese (riichi) style of play. They host meet-ups for all skill levels at Cardboard Cafe at the Lenexa Public Market each week on alternating Thursdays and Sundays. They also host open play sessions at events like KantCon and Midwest GameFest.

OK Let’s Mahjong was founded in Oklahoma, but recently opened a Kansas City branch. You can book group lessons so that you and your friends can learn together. Another new option is Kansas City Mahjong, which hosts classes and open play sessions at area businesses in the metro region.

Just opened in September 2025, The Bam Bam Room in Leawood (12910 State Line Road) is the region’s first dedicated mahjong parlor. They have open play sessions, classes, a shop for mahjong equipment and accessories, and league sessions, though currently both the daytime and evening sessions are sold out.

This burst of interest led to the creation of Kansas City’s first mahjong tournament, hosted by The Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri. It will be held on November 21 and 22 at the Ameristar Casino & Hotel, and you can purchase tickets to compete that include 10 rounds of mahjong.