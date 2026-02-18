Kansas City's first Yemeni-style coffee house wants you to stay out late with friends

Mocha Point Coffee first opened near St. Louis in 2024. Now, owner Omar Abdelmoity is bringing the late-night coffeehouse to Kansas City.

Abdelmoity grew up in Overland Park and said he always wanted a place where he could spend late nights having coffee with friends and family. He met the founder of Mocha Point Coffee while an undergrad at Washington University in St. Louis and decided Kansas needed its own location.

He says during college, he and his friends always went to Mocha Point at 8 or 9 p.m. after a long day of studying and exams.

“We’d all get a pot of coffee, we’d get their baklava cheesecake and different kinds of sweets and desserts,” Abdelmoity said. “And we didn't have anything similar in Kansas City.”

Mocha Point will bring a Yemeni-style twist to the Kansas City coffee scene, Abdelmoity said. He’ll source coffee beans from Yemen that bring fruity and spice-filled notes to the drinks. The shop is located at 135th Street and Antioch Road, near Overland Park’s B&B Theatres.

Photo via the Mocha Point Coffee Facebook page Mocha Point's spring menu has a Tiramisu latte, Banana Cream latte and Yuzu Ginger Refresher.

Mocha Point also plans to serve desserts that aren’t widely sold in typical coffee shops, like baklava cheesecake and kunafa cheesecake.

But Abdelmoity says a major part of Mocha Point’s appeal is its design and long hours. Once open, he says the plan is to operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. On special occasions, Mocha Point will stay open until 1 a.m.

“Having a place that’s going to be open late at night, that people can come and just enjoy the company of friends and family, and have a place to relax,” Abdelmoity said. “A safe, family friendly place for individuals of all ages to kind of meet up and just have a good time, get a snack, get a nice little treat.”

Overland Park will be a hot spot for Yemeni coffee by the summer, with a second shop set to open sometime in the spring . R Qahwah Coffee will take over the old Mud Pie Bakery location off 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Abdelmoity emphasized that Mocha Point plans to operate during Ramadan, which starts this week. Many coffee shops tend to close before or around the time Muslims break their fast at sunset.