Kowthar Shire is the 2025-2026 newsroom intern for KCUR.

She is originally from Columbus, Ohio. She moved abroad to Doha, Qatar in 2016, and then to Kansas City, Missouri in August 2021 and has been here ever since.

Kowthar graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in May 2025, where she majored in Strategic and Professional Communication and minored in English. Kowthar spent her last semester interning for the school's student-run publication Roo News after joining as a staff writer.

Email her at kshire@kcur.org