© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City Public Library and Kansas City Star launch huge database of newspaper photographs

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published January 12, 2026 at 5:03 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Former President Harry S. Truman, Ken Curits (left), and Milburn Stone, of the Gunsmoke Show are featured here in a photo from the Kansas City Star's photo archives.
The Kansas City Star
Television stars who will headline attractions at the eight annual Independence Civic rodeo and visited today with Former President Harry S. Truman, Ken Curits (left), and Milburn Stone, of the Gunsmoke Show, were presented autographed copies of Truman's book, "Years of Decisions". The rodeo opens tonight at the Truman stadium. (Kansas City Star, archival)

The Kansas City Library and Kansas City Star have collaborated to release The Star's historical photo archives, which features hundreds of thousands of photos spanning much of the 20th century.

The Kansas City Star has collaborated with the Kansas City Public Library to launch an online database of its pre-digital era photo archives. Anyone can search through the archives at KCStarPhotos.org.

This has been a project years in the making, Kansas City Star deputy editor Derek Donovan told KCUR, that highlights generations of photos from throughout the 20th century.

"This is a huge chunk of Kansas City's history that has been basically completely out of the public's eye forever because we just didn't have the wherewithal to be able to make it available," he said. "We had, you know, just these hundreds of thousands of envelopes that were full of these photographs, and they were just sitting here completely mute because nobody had scanned them, nobody had been able to get them out there."

While the move provides access to photos of newsmakers and other prominent figures, it also releases photos of everyday people in Kansas City who were featured in the Star's journalism.

"The thing that I am the most enthusiastic about is just everyday people finding themselves in, you know, in the annals of how this city has progressed through the years," Donovan said. "It's a really cool thing when you decide to do a search and you find, hey, look, here's my childhood friend who happened to have been pictured when she was, you know, out roller skating."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City StarKansas City Public Libraryphotographyhistory
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR