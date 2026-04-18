What's so funny about Kansas City? A beginner's guide to the local comedy scene

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From Paul Rudd to Heidi Gardner, Kansas City has produced more than its fair share of award-winning comedians.

For those looking to get their start, or simply excited about a fun evening out on the town, there are plenty of opportunities across the metro to step on stage or watch from the crowd.

Whether you’re jonesing to take some improv classes or hop on the open mic, or just catch a weekend show, here’s a guide to Kansas City’s comedy scene.

Watch from the crowd

Kansas City has no shortage of local venues bringing in comedy acts ranging from celebrities like Jerry Seinfeld , to passionate locals who are perfecting their craft.

And who knows — those stand-ups you’re seeing today might be comedy’s next big breakout star. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time.

Comedians on tour

Carlos Moreno / KCUR 89.3 The Midland in Power & Light hosts big-name national comedy acts.

Kansas City is expecting some heavy hitters in 2026, and there’s no better time than now to start tapping into the scene.

The Midland Theatre is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, near the Power & Light District. In addition to its usual slate of concerts, the theater this year will host several big comedy names, including Chelsea Handler in April and Jo Koy in September. Handler hosted E!’s “Chelsea Lately” for several years, and will bring her “High and Mighty Tour” here on April 23.

The Comedy Club of Kansas City ’s celebrity lineup includes something for everyone, with acts ranging from George Lopez and Trey Kennedy . George Lopez rose to fame with his self-titled sitcom before going on to star in movies, TV shows and many of his own comedy specials. He will bring his unapologetic and personal style to the club, located along the state line just south of Leawood, in August.

Trey Kennedy, who is based in Kansas City, gained a strong social media following through his short-form video skits. He has extended his comedy offerings through his podcast, “Correct Opinions,” and now, “ The Relatable Tour” is coming through Kansas City with a pop-up crowdwork show at the Comedy Club on April 29.

America’s Got Talent fans can enjoy sets from Drew Lynch and Sammy Obeid at the Funny Bone Comedy Club , located in Zona Rosa. April 23 will bring Lynch, a breakout star from America’s Got Talent, whose struggle with his TBI-induced stutter quickly gained him a large following. Obeid, another AGT success story, will perform on July 7.

Local gems

Everyone started somewhere, and your own neighborhood is often one of the best places to enjoy up and coming talent.

The Bird Comedy Theater , conveniently located in the Crossroads Art District, features a variety of entertainment types. The Bird Theater Comedy Players, their in-house improv and sketch troupe, performs Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and occasionally again at 9:30 p.m.

In improvisational comedy, actors make up scenes, characters and dialogue in a long-form performance , or come up with jokes on the spot in short-form games.

The Bird also offers showcases, which feature improv acts, stand-up, and house team showcases. You can check out their Bird House showcase every third Saturday, highlighting three of their own groups. To top it all off, The BIrd offers free comedy performances every First Friday.

The Funny Bone will be featuring unique local acts in 2026. The Ladies Laugh Lounge, performing on April 15 , features Janelle Banks , who has been named one of Kansas City’s funniest women. On July 15, Kansas City local Stephen Taylor will bring “The Unteachables Comedy Tour,” alongside fellow comedians Miss Redacted and Lou Pharis.

Get on stage

Bird Comedy The Bird Comedy Theater offers an introduction to improv class.

A recent report from the BBC recently reported that performing stand-up can be good for your health . Whether you’re looking for self-discovery or bond with a group, or even just think it sounds fun, Kansas City offers ways to stick your toe in.

These groups offer different class types at a range of prices so everyone can get their reps in.

Improv classes

Improv classes strive to create a welcoming and creative environment for warming up your comedy chops. You’ll learn some classic improv games and learn how to say “yes, and…”, building upon an idea or scene rather than shutting it down.

Kansas City’s Improv Springboard notes that improv can feel like relief because of its ability to create community and turn chaos into connection. Founded by Marian McClellan, this nonprofit is dedicated to promoting the talents of women and nonbinary folks through improv workshops and performance experiences. You can follow their Facebook page to be one of the first to know about their events.

The Bird Comedy Theater offers an “Intro to Improv” class that lasts eight weeks, at $178. This course is the precursor to the theater’s other offerings, such as Improv II, sketch comedy writing and partner improv. Looking to test the waters? The Bird offers a free happy hour drop-in class on Saturdays.

Act Your Age Improv is a woman-owned business that teaches improv classes “for older adults to gain the health benefits of laughter and connection while facilitating social engagement and community building.” The organization is offering improv classes for all ages at KU Medical Center this June, and classes for those aged 50+ at the Roeland Park Community Center in June and July.

Open mic nights

If improv isn’t your speed, you can take center stage at one of Kansas City’s open mic nights. These give comedians the space to workshop new jokes or fine-tune a trusted set.

The Comedy Club of Kansas City hosts an open mic night on Thursdays, with sign-ups for three-minute sets opening at 8:30 p.m.

Clint’s Comedy Club in Overland Park, Kansas, offers an open mic night every Friday starting at 9 p.m.

Every second Monday of the month, Afterword hosts an open mic night at Grinders Pizza in the Crossroads. The entertainment runs from 6-9 p.m., and the next is scheduled for May 11.